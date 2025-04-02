Want to generate Studio Ghibli-style AI art for free? Here are 6 ChatGPT alternatives to create such images

The craze for AI-generated Studio Ghibli-style anime images by ChatGPT seems unending after a week since the trend took over the internet by storm. While OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman boasted about adding a million users in just one hour on March 31, he also urged people to slow down as his team needed some sleep. The frenzy to use the new Studio Ghibli image-generation tool led to a record surge in users for ChatGPT.(HT File)

If you cannot catch on to the trend due to higher demand or slower generative response from the chatbot, here are some free alternatives you can explore to generate similar Ghibli-style AI images.

Studio Ghibli-style AI images: Here are free ChatGPT alternatives

Grok - This AI solution from Elon Musk's X can create images from scratch or reimagine images according to specific commands. Users can also generate hyper-realistic images for free. An X account is enough for user to avail this feature.

Prisma - This popular mobile app is available on iOS and Android. It uses AI to transform photos into artwork by applying artistic filters inspired by hand-painted style from famous painters. While some features work even without an internet connection, it offers AI filters for videos for its paid users.

Deep Dream Generator - This is an AI-powered tool that uses neural networks to enhance and transform images. It was originally developed by Google engineers as part of an experiment to visualise how deep neural networks interpret images. DDG's website says it is “designed to cater to a wide range of visual styles, from the intricacies of photorealism to the expressive strokes of artistic flair.”

LunaPic - This “no signup, login or install needed” free online photo editing tool can be used through a web browser. It offers a wide range of features, including basic editing, animations, and AI effects.

PhotoFunia - This is a free online photo editing tool that allows users to create realistic photo effects using AI-powered templates. Though it cannot offer Ghibli-like images, it specializes in photo montages, where your face or image is seamlessly blended into different backgrounds, artworks, billboards, magazine covers, and more.

Flux - This tool can transform images using AI quickly but requires users to sign up. It generates high-quality images using natural language prompts. The app claims to render human features, including hands, which is regarded as challenging for AI models.