Free meals for poor at Indira canteens in B’luru till May 24: Yediyurappa

Bengaluru : Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday said that free meals will be provided for the poor in Bengaluru during the lockdown period to ease their hardships.

“To ease hardships that come with the strict restrictions, three free meals will be made available to the poor, migrants and workers in need, at Indira Canteens in Bengaluru and across the state till May 24,” Yediyurappa said in a post on Twitter.

The order comes at a time when Karnataka is under a strict lockdown to contain the surge of Covid-19 infections.

Bengaluru reported 15,879 new infections, showing a decline for the third straight day and increasing hopes that the spike is likely showing signs of halting. However, fatality rates remain high as India’s IT capital accounted for 259 out of the total 480 deaths reported across the state. Karnataka and its capital Bengaluru are among the worst impacted regions in the country. On Tuesday, the state reported 39,510 infections, taking the active caseload to 587452.

Bengaluru, which attracts migrants from across the state and country, has seen a significant number of them return to their home towns during last year’s lockdown. Although some of them returned late last year, the imminent restrictions over the second wave and accompanying restrictions has cast a cloud of uncertainty over them.

To make matters worse, Bengaluru has been reeling under acute shortages of hospital beds, oxygen, life-saving medicines and even space in crematoriums due to the surge.

The state government issued notices to Pharmaceutical majors, Cipla and Jubilant to immediately fulfil the supply obligation of Remdesivir vials as allotted by the centre.

The two companies have been given a day to supply the quantity commitments of Remdesivir as allotted by the Centre.