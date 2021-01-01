e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 01, 2021-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / French Ambassador welcomes India’s new stint at UNSC

French Ambassador welcomes India’s new stint at UNSC

India and France in past had jointly called for reform of the UNSC that would enable India to gain a permanent seat on it.

india Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 14:43 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
Asian News International | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
New Delhi
France was the first P-5 country to support India’s claim for a permanent seat in an expanded and reformed UNSC.
France was the first P-5 country to support India’s claim for a permanent seat in an expanded and reformed UNSC.(REUTERS)
         

French Ambassador to India, Emmanuel Lenain on Friday welcomed India’s new stint at United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for a period of two years.

“France welcomes India as it joins UNSC for next 2 yrs. We are eager to work side by side to uphold international law, fight terrorism & defend multilateralism,” tweeted Lenain.

The Council is composed of 15 members. Five permanent members (P-5) are China, France, Russian Federation, the United Kingdom, and the United States, and 10 non-permanent members elected for two-year terms by the General Assembly (with the end of term year).

On January 1, 2021, India will start its eighth term as a non-permanent, voting member of the UNSC. The last stint of India in UNSC was in the year 2011-2012.

India and France both share the same vision for a new balanced multipolar world, which must be based on the rule of law. They also share the same vision on the main challenges of the times, be the security developments in Asia and the Indo-Pacific, or combating international terrorism.

“To this end, we also need a UNSC reform that gives India a permanent seat!” added Lenain.

 

Co-incidentally, France was the first P-5 country to support India’s claim for a permanent seat in an expanded and reformed UNSC. India and France in past had jointly called for reform of the UNSC that would enable India to gain a permanent seat on it.

tags
top news
Farmers continue protests, say no question of withdrawing 2 demands
Farmers continue protests, say no question of withdrawing 2 demands
India lodges protest with Pakistan over Hindu temple’s demolition
India lodges protest with Pakistan over Hindu temple’s demolition
TMC Foundation Day: Mamata Banerjee thanks ‘Maa-Mati-Manush’, party workers
TMC Foundation Day: Mamata Banerjee thanks ‘Maa-Mati-Manush’, party workers
Delhi: Exits to 4 Metro stations closed to control New Year’s Day crowds
Delhi: Exits to 4 Metro stations closed to control New Year’s Day crowds
Dubai-based kingpin of cryptocurrency scam arrested from Delhi airport
Dubai-based kingpin of cryptocurrency scam arrested from Delhi airport
J-K police claim youth killed in Lawaypora were working for terrorists
J-K police claim youth killed in Lawaypora were working for terrorists
T Natarajan replaces injured Umesh Yadav in India Test squad vs Australia
T Natarajan replaces injured Umesh Yadav in India Test squad vs Australia
Watch: President Kovind, PM Modi, Delhi CM and others extend New Year wishes
Watch: President Kovind, PM Modi, Delhi CM and others extend New Year wishes
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In