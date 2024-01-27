French President Macron's India visit: List of deals inked, announcements made

France's President Emmanuel Macron was on a two-day state visit to India to attend the 75th Republic Day celebrations as the chief guest. During Macron's visit, India and France signed deals for various sectors, including defence, space exploration, civil aviation, science and technology, health, public administration and urban development. The two nations have also made announcements of cooperation in several areas including UPI, renewable energy, visa issues, etc. French President Emmanuel Macron and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

According to the ministry of external affairs, a letter of intent has been signed with France on defence space partnership. The documents concluded include an agreement between TATA Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) and Airbus to set up an assembly line for H125 helicopters in India.

Here is a list of outcomes:

Roadmap for India-France defence industrial partnership (in defence)

Letter of intent between the ministry of defence, government of India and the ministry for the armed forces of France on defence space partnership (in defence)

Memorandum of understanding between NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) and Arianespace SAS, France (in space)

Memorandum of agreement between TATA Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) and Airbus to set up an assembly line for H125 helicopters in India (in civil aviation)

Framework cooperation arrangement between department of science and technology (DST), government of India and institut national de recherche pour L’Agriculture, L’Alimentation Et L’Environnement (INRAE), France (in science and technology)

Framework arrangement on cooperation concerning funding of research projects between department of science and technology (DST), government of India and Agence Nationale de la Recherche (ANR), France (in science and technology)

Declaration of intent between the ministry of health and family welfare, government of India and the ministry of labour, health and solidarity of France on cooperation in the field of health and medicine.

Letter of intent between the ministry of personnel, public grievances and pensions, government of India and the ministry of public sector transformation and the civil service, France on public administration and administrative reforms.

Renewal of agreement between the ministry of housing and urban affairs, government of India and the ministry of ecological transition and territorial cohesion of France on cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.

Key announcements made after discussions between India and France

Declaring 2026 as India-France Year of Innovation

Operationalisation of Unified Payment Interface (UPI) at Eiffel Tower

Setting up of a Solar Academy in Senegal under the STAR-C programme of International Solar Alliance

Establishment of India’s Consulate in Marseille and French Bureau de France in Hyderabad

Operationalisation of Young Professional Scheme under the Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreement

Operationalisation of 5-year validity Schengen Visa for Indian Masters alumni of French institutions

Support to France for United Nations Ocean Conference to be organized in Nice in 2025

In India, Macron and PM Modi held a roadshow in Jaipur. In the pink city, the French President visited various monuments like the Amber Fort, the Jantar Mantar and the Hawa Mahal. In Delhi, he visited the Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah.