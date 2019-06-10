French woman, friends robbed on Yamuna Expressway

A Mauritius-based French woman and her friends were robbed of valuables, cash and cell phones at gun point when their car developed a snag on the Yamuna Expressway while moving towards Agra on Sunday.

Rakesh, the circle officer for Mant in Mathura, said, “The incident took place on the Agra-Noida Yamuna Expressway on Sunday.

Elodio, a French woman working with a multinational company in Mauritius, was in India on a tourist visa. She was travelling in a car with her friends Archana Mache from Assam and Anup from Prayagraj. They were moving towards Agra when their car developed a snag at the 75th milestone.”

The driver was trying to detect the fault when three people on a motorcycle arrived on the scene and robbed the woman and the others of cash, valuable, purse carrying passports and cell phones, the police officer said.

“A case has been registered at the Mant police station of Mathura and a search launched for the suspects,” the circle officer said.

First Published: Jun 10, 2019 02:11 IST