Home / India News / Fresh snowfall in Kashmir: Traffic suspended on Mughal Road, Srinagar-Leh highway

Fresh snowfall in Kashmir: Traffic suspended on Mughal Road, Srinagar-Leh highway

Officials said that Srinagar-Leh highway and Mughal road are closed due to snow accumulation at many places. The traffic is, however, plying on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway

india Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 11:00 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
File photo of Srinagar-Leh highway.
File photo of Srinagar-Leh highway.(Getty Images)
         

Traffic on Srinagar- Leh highway and Mughal Road has been suspended following fresh snowfall in the region. Since Monday afternoon, the plains have been observing rainfall, while snowfall has been recorded in the upper parts of Kashmir.

Officials said Srinagar-Leh highway and Mughal Road are closed due to snow accumulation at many places. The traffic is, however, plying on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

Tourist spot Gulmarg that witnessed good snowfall in November has recorded six inches of fresh snow. This is the first snowfall of December in upper parts of Kashmir as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted that intensity of the snowfall could increase later in the day.

J&K IMD director Sonam Lotus said that the weather could deteriorate further and there is a possibilty of snowfall that could disrupt surface traffic on Mughal Road, Srinagar Leh Road and Banihal-Ramban axis.

Srinagar recorded maximum temperature of 9 degrees Celsius and minimun 3 degrees Celsius, while Jammu recorded maximum 25 degrees Celsius and minimum 13.5 degrees Celsius.

