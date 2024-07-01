Friendly banter between Jagdeep Dhankhar, Mallikarjun Kharge sparks laughter in Rajya Sabha: 'I have kept your jazba'

Amidst the high-voltage debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address in the Rajya Sabha, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge shared several light moments in the House on Monday. Rajya Sabha chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar and Leader of Opposition in RS Mallikarjun Kharge.

During the debate, as Kharge rose to speak from his seat, he mentioned that he couldn’t stand for long due to foot pain. However, the Chairman promptly responded, “You may address the House while sitting.”

Kharge said he would sit only if the Chairman allows and Dhankhar replied, “We have to ensure you are comfortable while addressing the House. If the physical disability or pain is of that extent that here and outside you are unable to stand, then you make take your own call.”



Smiling at the Chairman’s response, Kharge said that a speech delivered while seated lacks the passion of one delivered standing. The Chairman agreed and laughed, remarking that there is no 'jazba' (passion) while sitting.

“Kharge ji, I have helped you with this matter. I have kept your jazba (passion) alive,” said Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and the Leader of Opposition too replied with humour, “Sometimes you keep helping us, and remember you too.”

The friendly exchange between the two invoked a laugh in the Upper House of the Parliament.

Kharge thanked the Chairman for letting him take part in the debate, some members from the treasury benches started laughing and Kharge asked why they were laughing.



“This is how they mislead me,” said Kharge and everyone laughed again in the House. Kharge then added, “The Chairman also misleads me.”



Chairman replied, “Let’s delete this from the record that I also do the same.”

Earlier on Friday, Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge had entered the Well of the Rajya Sabha during a protest over paper leaks. This action drew strong censure from Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, who said it was the first time a member in Kharge’s position had done such a thing and called it a “stain” on Parliament.