‘From very beginning of Ukraine conflict….’: PM Modi at economic forum in Russia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the Covid-19 pandemic have had a major impact on global supply chains, reiterating that from the very beginning of the Moscow-Kyiv war, India has emphasised the need to adopt the path of "diplomacy and dialogue".

Virtually addressing the plenary session of the 7th Eastern Economic Forum being held in Vladivostok, Russia, Modi said, “In today's globalised world, events in one part of the world create an impact on the entire world. The Ukraine conflict and the Covid pandemic have had a major impact on global supply chains. Foodgrain, fertilizer, and fuel shortages are a matter of great concern for developing countries.”

“From the very beginning of the Ukraine conflict, we have emphasised the need to adopt the path of diplomacy and dialogue. We support all peaceful efforts to end this conflict,” Modi added.

Modi said he was glad to have the opportunity to connect virtually at the 7th Eastern Economic Forum. “This month, 30 years are being completed since the establishment of the consulate of India in Vladivostok. India was the first country to open a consulate in this city,” the PM said.

Modi said in 2019, he had a chance to participate in the forum face-to-face. "At that time, we had announced the "act far-east" policy of India. And as a result, India's cooperation with the Russian Far East has increased in various fields," he said.

He added that India was keen to boost cooperation with Russia, particularly in the areas of energy and coking coal.

Being held on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University through Thursday, this year's forum, themed "On the Path to a Multipolar World," includes key events such as "The Far East Street" exhibition which showcases the economic, investment and tourism opportunities of all the 11 regions of the Russian Far East.

