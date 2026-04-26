Raipur, A remote village in Chhattisgarh's Abujhmad region, once a stronghold of Maoists, has got electricity for the first time after decades without power supply and other basic facilities, officials said on Sunday. From conflict to progress: Remote Irpanar village in Chhattisgarh gets electricity

When bulbs lit up for the first time on Friday, residents of Irpanar village saw not just light but a powerful symbol of development, a local said.

Having relied on lanterns and firewood for years, villagers described the moment as historic and thanked the administration and the electricity department for the effort.

The electricity would enable children to study at night and provide access to basic facilities like mobile charging.

The availability of fans, lights and small appliances is expected to ease daily life, while opening possibilities for digital education, healthcare access, communication and small businesses in the future, the resident added.

Around 10 families will benefit from the electrification, which was done at a cost of ₹56.11 lakh in the village, located deep inside the forested and hilly terrain of Narayanpur district, as per officials.

Bastar region, comprising seven districts including Narayanpur, has been witnessing significant transformation following a decline in Maoist influence as the state has got rid of the menace, a government official here said.

The electricity supply in remote villages has reduced fear and isolation, improved living standards and accelerated development, signalling a safer and more prosperous future for the region.

After decades of darkness, Irpanar has lit up for the first time under the state government's 'Niyad Nella Nar' scheme, aimed at delivering basic amenities to remote and sensitive areas of the Bastar region, the official said.

A nearby village, Handawada, has also been electrified in recent months, marking the beginning of a broader push to connect remote habitations with essential services such as electricity, roads, drinking water, education and healthcare, he said.

Providing electricity through the grid to Irpanar was not a routine technical task. Though located around 30 km from the district headquarters, the route involves rough tracks, steep climbs, dense forests and stretches that require travel on foot, with connectivity worsening during the monsoon, Narayanpur Collector Namrata Jain said.

The Chhattisgarh State Power Distribution Company Limited executed the work on priority, relying on manual labour and local support in several stretches where machinery could not be used, she said.

Despite difficult geographical conditions, officials completed the expansion of power lines, installation of poles and household connections in a time-bound manner, she added.

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