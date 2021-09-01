From demonetisation to monetisation, Rahul Gandhi slams govt

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hit out at the government over inflation, rise in fuel prices, farm laws and crony capitalism and accused it of only favouring a few “friends” while ignoring the country.

He said the price rise has a direct impact on people in terms of the money they spend. Gandhi added there is also an indirect impact. He said this is when people have to deal with escalating costs of items of their daily requirements. “The country is bearing a massive cost for this.” He added every single person is affected by this. “On one hand, the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) says there will be demonetisation and on the other, the finance minister talks about monetisation,” he said.

Gandhi was referring to the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) and the 2016 demonetisation of currency notes.

The government unveiled the ₹6 trillion NMP on August 23. It plans to raise ₹88,000 crore this year by leasing infrastructure assets of the central government ministries and state-run companies under NMP. The funds will then be used to build new infrastructure assets to boost economic growth. In November 2016, Modi announced the demonetisation.

Gandhi said a “transfer of wealth was taking place from the poor, from the weak to the friends” of the Prime Minister. He added the government needs to be held accountable and must answer for this transfer of wealth.

Gandhi said there is anger among the people. “...there is also a feeling the government is silencing dissent,” he said. “We are showing restraint because we are in the midst of a pandemic. In Parliament, they do not let us speak.”