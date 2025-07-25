From ‘India out’ to ‘21-gun salute’ for PM Modi: Downs and ups of India-Maldives ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a grand welcome on the first day of his visit to Maldives, with a 21-gun salute and a ceremonial welcome. Children danced as Modi met with Maldivian ministers and officials at Republic Square. Even his giant photo was displayed on the ministry of defence building in the Maldivian capital Male. Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a ceremonial welcome & Guard of Honour at Republic Square, in Malé on Friday.(DPR PMO)

All these grand gestures point to the turnaround of diplomatic ties between the two countries, because Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu was not so welcoming of India when he was elected to the office in 2023.

He came to power on the back of an “India Out” campaign in late 2023. Later, he sought to get close to China. Later, some members of his government made disrespectful remarks against India and Modi. That snowballed into Indians boycotting Maldives, otherwise a very popular travel destination. They cancelled bookings in Maldives and made calls to choose Indian islands such as Lakshadweep for tourism. Indian troops were also asked to leave the island country.

However, things again changed when both the countries decided to make a reconciliation and restart diplomatic dialogue in 2024.

Here is a timeline of how India-Maldives diplomatic ties turned around since 2023-

November 2023: Mohamed Muizzu elected as Maldivian President with his ‘India Out’ campaign. He makes his first foreign visit to Turkey in December 2023, breaking the tradition of the new Maldivian Presidents visiting India first after taking office.

December 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Mohamed Muizzu on December 1, 2023, on the sidelines of COP-28 Summit in the UAE and congratulates him on his assumption of office.

January 2024: Mohamed Muizzu visits China, in a show to reduce dependency on India. Three deputy ministers of Muizzu’s cabinet also made derogatory remarks about Modi and India and were suspended by the Maldives government. However, their remarks sparked backlash in India and led to a boycott campaign, causing a sharp decline in Indian tourist arrivals.

January 2024: India-Maldives ties took a hit after PM Modi visited Lakshadweep, a trip that three Maldivian lawmakers had mocked.

May 2024: India withdraws its troops from Maldives, which were replaced with civilian technical personnel from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited to operate aviation platforms gifted by India. The troops were withdrawn by May 10, 2024 - the deadline set by Maldives. During this time, on May 9, 2024, Maldives Foreign Minister Moosa Zameer visited India and met his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar.

June 2024: Mohamed Muizzu attends Modi’s oath ceremony on June 9 in New Delhi as he became India’s Prime Minister for the third time.

August 2024: Foreign minister S Jaishankar makes an official visit to Maldivian capital Male from August 9-11, 2024. During this visit, Muizzu appreciated India's continued developmental assistance provided to Maldives. The two countries also enhanced bilateral and defence ties and several MOUs were signed.

October 2024: Mohamed Muizzu comes to India on his first bilateral visit from October 6-10 and receives a ceremonial welcome by President Droupadi Murmu and Modi. The two countries boost economic ties with the inauguration of a new runway in Maldives’ Hanimadhoo International Airport, built under an airport redevelopment project assisted by India, and the official launch of the RuPay card in Maldives. India also agrees to provide financial support of more than ₹6,300 crore to the Maldives to tide over a foreign exchange crisis

July 2025: Modi visits Maldives is the first foreign leader to be hosted by Mohamed Muizzu’s government since his election in 2023. He said that India is Maldives' closest neighbour and lauded the bilateral relations between the two countries.