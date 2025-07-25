Search
Fri, Jul 25, 2025
New Delhi oC

‘As deep as the ocean’: What PM Modi said on India-Maldives relations after talks with Muizzu

BySohil Sehran
Updated on: Jul 25, 2025 07:22 pm IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Maldives is India’s closest neighbour and key to its ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy and Vision MAHASAGR.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India and the Maldives are celebrating 60 years of diplomatic ties, describing the relationship as “as old as history and as deep as the ocean.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a Guard of Honour on his arrival at Republic Square, in Malé on Friday. (DPR PMO)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a Guard of Honour on his arrival at Republic Square, in Malé on Friday. (DPR PMO)

Addressing a joint press meet with Maldives President Dr Mohamed Muizzu, PM Modi said, “This year, India and the Maldives are also celebrating 60 years of diplomatic relations. But the roots of our ties are as old as history and as deep as the ocean.”

“The commemorative postal stamp released today, featuring the traditional watercraft of both countries, reflects that we are not just neighbours but fellow travellers,” he added.

Reaffirming New Delhi’s regional commitment, the Prime Minister said, “India is the Maldives’ closest neighbour. The Maldives holds an important place in both India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy and its Vision MAHASAGAR. India is proud to be the Maldives’ most trusted friend.”

India to support Maldives on defence: PM Modi

PM Modi also assured India’s continued support to the Maldives in strengthening its defence capabilities.

“India will always support the Maldives to strengthen its defence capabilities,” he said after holding talks with President Muizzu.

Modi added that the growing security cooperation between the two nations reflects the depth of their trust. “Mutual cooperation in the field of defence and security is a testament to mutual trust,” the Prime Minister said.

He also announced a major financial commitment to the island nation, saying, “We have decided to provide a line of credit of USD 565 million to the Maldives.”

On trade, he said both countries have initiated discussions on a broader economic partnership. “Talks on a free trade agreement between India and Maldives have started,” he said.

To strengthen investment ties, PM Modi added, “India and Maldives will work towards finalising a bilateral investment treaty.”

Prime Minister Modi’s two-day visit to the Maldives comes soon after his UK trip and is significant as President Muizzu came to power in 2023 with an ‘India Out’ campaign.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News and Parliament Monsoon Session Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News and Parliament Monsoon Session Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / ‘As deep as the ocean’: What PM Modi said on India-Maldives relations after talks with Muizzu
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On