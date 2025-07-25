‘As deep as the ocean’: What PM Modi said on India-Maldives relations after talks with Muizzu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India and the Maldives are celebrating 60 years of diplomatic ties, describing the relationship as “as old as history and as deep as the ocean.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a Guard of Honour on his arrival at Republic Square, in Malé on Friday. (DPR PMO)

Addressing a joint press meet with Maldives President Dr Mohamed Muizzu, PM Modi said, “This year, India and the Maldives are also celebrating 60 years of diplomatic relations. But the roots of our ties are as old as history and as deep as the ocean.”

“The commemorative postal stamp released today, featuring the traditional watercraft of both countries, reflects that we are not just neighbours but fellow travellers,” he added.

Reaffirming New Delhi’s regional commitment, the Prime Minister said, “India is the Maldives’ closest neighbour. The Maldives holds an important place in both India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy and its Vision MAHASAGAR. India is proud to be the Maldives’ most trusted friend.”

India to support Maldives on defence: PM Modi

PM Modi also assured India’s continued support to the Maldives in strengthening its defence capabilities.

“India will always support the Maldives to strengthen its defence capabilities,” he said after holding talks with President Muizzu.

Modi added that the growing security cooperation between the two nations reflects the depth of their trust. “Mutual cooperation in the field of defence and security is a testament to mutual trust,” the Prime Minister said.

He also announced a major financial commitment to the island nation, saying, “We have decided to provide a line of credit of USD 565 million to the Maldives.”

On trade, he said both countries have initiated discussions on a broader economic partnership. “Talks on a free trade agreement between India and Maldives have started,” he said.

To strengthen investment ties, PM Modi added, “India and Maldives will work towards finalising a bilateral investment treaty.”

Prime Minister Modi’s two-day visit to the Maldives comes soon after his UK trip and is significant as President Muizzu came to power in 2023 with an ‘India Out’ campaign.