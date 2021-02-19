From kin to Saraswati Puja, salvos from Shah, Mamata turn personal before polls

Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday raised political heat in the poll-bound state by several degrees when salvos they aimed at each other became personal, targeting Shah’s son and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief’s nephew.

Sparks flew in the district of South 24 Parganas where Amit Shah launched the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) fifth and last Rath Yatra and addressed rallies at Namkhana and Kakdwip while Banerjee addressed her party workers at Pailan.

Shortly after Shah, who is on a two-day visit to Bengal, accused Banerjee of not letting people perform Durga and Saraswati pujas and alleged that the only person benefitting in Bengal was her nephew Abhishek, a Lok Sabha member from the same district, the chief minster hit back.

She accused Shah’s son, Jay Shah, of amassing wealth and dared the Union home minister to contest Abhishek before challenging her.

Though Shah and other BJP leaders have made similar remarks at their recent election rallies, this was the first time Banerjee defended her nephew in public. The strong words she used drew public attention.

“The Central government has sent ₹3,60,000 crore for the people of Bengal. But do you get any money? In Bengal, the bhatija (nephew) is the only beneficiary,” Shah told the crowd at Namkhana.

“I have never seen any Union home minister lying so much,” Banerjee, who is popularly called didi, or elder sister, said while hitting back.

“They keep parroting the words didi and bhatija (nephew). I feel bad when I see Abhishek facing this because of me. He was a child when he saw me getting injured in an attack during the Left era. He was emotionally affected. After growing up, he wanted to join politics. I have not made him the deputy chief minister or cabinet minister. He is just an MP. I wanted to send him to the Rajya Sabha but he insisted on getting elected by the people,” said Banerjee before flaring up.

“I dare you (Shah) to field your son in politics. Don’t play with fire. There should be a lakshman rekha (line of demarcation)….. I challenge Amit Shah. First you contest Abhishek and then face me. Your son will not escape from corruption charges. Your son is my bhatija too. He had no money. Tell us how he made hundreds of crores of rupees. How is he a leader in the cricket world?” said Banerjee.

Jay Shah is the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India and president of the Asian Cricket Council.

Referring to the road accident in which Abhishek Banerjee suffered an injury to his left eye in October 2016, the chief minister alleged that it was a conspiracy to kill him and as a result he cannot see with one eye. She, however, did not name any suspect.

“Does Mamata Ji allow you to perform Durga Puja? Can people in Bengal perform Saraswati Puja? We saw her performing Saraswati Puja for the first time this year,” Shah said at the Namkhana rally.

Shah also announced development projects for Sagar Island, venue of the Ganga Sagar Mela during Sankranti festival when millions of pilgrims visit the island. With an eye on the polls to be held in March-April, Shah said if the BJP comes to power in Bengal it will implement the recommendations of the 7th pay commission for state government employees and give ₹6000 a year to every fisherman in the coastal belt. “We will also reserve more than 33% government jobs for women,” he said.

Shah also visited the famous Kapil Muni Ashram at Ganga Sagar. He said at the rally that the place will be developed into an international tourism hub.

Mimicking Shah in Hindi, Banerjee said, “This man has no other work but to drop in every other day. He keeps saying Mamata Ji has not done this and Mamata Ji has not done that. He says I do not let people perform pujas. Can you recite mantras (prayers in Sanskrit) for Saraswati Puja?” said Banerjee, who has been performing Saraswati Puja at her residence since decades. To drive home her point, she recited parts of three separate mantras dedicated to Saraswati, the Goddess of knowledge.

“If Durga Puja is not taking place then how could we give ₹50,000 to each of the state’s 28000 community clubs for the festival…..We know Hindutva very well. We can teach you,” said Banerjee.

Banerjee also targeted the BJP’s strategy of sending its senior leaders to the homes of voters.

Women are my top supporters. I urge them to box the ears of these leaders and take photos of the act. Boxing someone’s ear will not lead to a police case,” said Banerjee.

Reacting to Banerjee’s comments on Jay Shah, the Bengal BJP said the allegations are very old and legal reply was given to those raised it.

“Making these allegations once again will not help Banerjee in the coming elections. It will have no effect on people,” said Bengal BJP’s chief spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya.



