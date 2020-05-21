e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 21, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / From Maharashtra to Delhi: List of states with more than 10,000 Covid-19 cases in India

From Maharashtra to Delhi: List of states with more than 10,000 Covid-19 cases in India

Mumbai is the worst affected city not only in Maharashtra but in the entire country, accounting for more than 22,000 coronavirus cases.  

india Updated: May 21, 2020 07:57 IST
hindustantimes.com | Sparshita Saxena
hindustantimes.com | Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New delhi
Over 10,000 coronavirus cases have been reported in the national capital so far.
Over 10,000 coronavirus cases have been reported in the national capital so far. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
         

The number of coronavirus cases in the country is on the rapid rise. Although the national tally has breached the one-lakh mark, the Ministry of Health says that the rate of recovery in the country shows a positive sign.

On Wednesday, ministry’s joint secretary Lav Agarwal said that Covid-19 recovery rate is around 39.62% in India.

Despite this, there are four states where the incidence of coronavirus is quite high and the tally has breached the 10,000-mark. In Maharashtra, coronavirus cases soar above 35,000.

Here’s a look at states with over 10,000 Covid-19 cases:

Maharashtra

The state is inching toward a grim milestone. More than one-third of Covid-19 cases in the country come from Maharashtra which has reported more than 37,000 coronavirus cases. As of Wednesday, the state has reported 1,325 deaths while more than 9,600 people have recovered from the infection. Mumbai is the worst affected city not only in Maharashtra but in the entire country, accounting for more than 22,000 coronavirus cases.  

Tamil Nadu

The southern state has reported more than 12,000 coronavirus cases and 84 Covid-19 fatalities. More than 4,800 patients have recovered in the state.

Gujarat

As per the Ministry of Health, coronavirus cases in Gujarat have crossed the 12,000-mark. Gujarat has seen more than 700 people die from Covid-19 while more than 5,000 people have recovered from the disease or have been discharged from the hospitals. Ahmedabad is the worst-hit district here accounting for more than half of the overall cases.

Delhi

Over 10,000 coronavirus cases have been reported in the national capital so far. More than 160 people have died in Delhi due to coronavirus while over 4,700 patients have recovered from the deadly contagion.

A day after the fourth phase of coronavirus lockdown kicked-in and the national capital braced up for relaxation in measures, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter and urged the citizens to follow the lockdown with discipline to fight Covid-19

Over 5,000 Covid-19 cases

Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh have reported more than 5,000 coronavirus cases till date.

Over 3,000 Covid-19 cases

In Uttar Pradesh, coronavirus cases are rapidly inching toward the 5,000-mark. West Bengal nears the 3,000-mark with over 2,900 coronavirus cases till date. 

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCyclone AmphanCovid-19Bihar Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In