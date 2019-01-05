‘From MP to Gujarat, anti-farmer character of BJP out in open,’ says Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday over clashes in a Gujarat village between the police and farmers, saying farmers were “distressed” under the BJP’s rule.

Gandhi’s remarks came after clashes broke out on Wednesday between the police and farmers protesting against limestone mining by a private firm near a village in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar district, leaving several policemen and agitators injured.

“Modiji is beating his chest over the Congress’s loan waiver. He has said for the Congress, farmers are a vote bank. Now see the condition of the farmers in Gujarat. Under the BJP’s rule, farmers are in distress,” the Congress chief said in a Facebook post in Hindi.

The farmers of Bhavnagar were protesting against mining due to the adverse effects on irrigation and agriculture, so the Gujarat police did this to them, he added.

From Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh to Bhavnagar in Gujarat, the “anti-farmer character” of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was out in the open, Gandhi said.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Jan 05, 2019 20:43 IST