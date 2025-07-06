From MVA to seat sharing: Potential roadblocks for the Raj-Uddhav alliance

During Saturday's rally, Uddhav Thackeray hinted at his and Raj Thackeray's parties contesting polls together. "We have come together to stay together," the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief said, to loud cheers. Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, with his brother and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Chief Raj Thackeray, during a joint rally in Mumbai's Worli(ANI)

However, the Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS forging a political alliance is easier said than done. To begin with, Raj did not say anything about an alliance when he spoke. There are also several other potential roadblocks and questions that emerge.

Also Read: Thackeray cousins reunite after two decades, Uddhav hints at political alliance

Here's a look at some of the roadblocks for the future alliance -

What happens to MVA?

There is no clarity on whether Raj and Uddhav Thackeray would have an electoral alliance or merge their outfits to form a brand-new version of the Shiv Sena. Further, would they want to be a part of the opposition MVA? The presence of NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule and others indicates this wouldn't be an issue. However, the Congress is not comfortable with Raj due to his aggressive stand.

Ground realities

In the last five years, both brothers have lost a significant number of leaders to the ruling Mahayuti parties. Post the Shiv Sena split in 2022, Eknath Shinde has virtually emptied the Shiv Sena (UBT) in several regions. Rebuilding the parties will be a tough task, and it is not clear if the two cousins are willing to take it up. With adversaries in power, they're finding it difficult to even retain their own flock.

Seat sharing

Following the SC's directives, elections to municipal corporations and district councils across Maharashtra are expected to be held after the monsoon. These polls could be the cousins' first test, where the sharing of seats will be a tough job. Both Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS have the same voter base and areas of influence. As such, both parties would stake a claim on the same seats.

Hindutva vs Marathi

The BJP is invoking Hindutva to counter the Thackeray cousins' pro-Marathi agenda. This could become a major obstacle to their electoral success. While the cousins are expected to use Marathi asmita (identity) as their plank, the BJP is planning to unite non-Marathi voters (who are in significant numbers in Mumbai and neighbouring areas) and a section of Marathi voters under the banner of Hindutva.

Who will lead the alliance?

Before Raj Thackeray left the Shiv Sena in 2005, the fight between the two cousins was essentially a power tussle to control the party. As such, the question of who would lead a potential alliance remains. However, there could be differences and handling them amid the political ambitions of the two cousins, their sons, and other leaders of their respective parties could be a tough task.