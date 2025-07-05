‘We have come together to..." Uddhav Thackeray’s big hint at reunion rally with Raj Thackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray hinted that his reunion with his cousin and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray would be permanent. Uddhav Thackeray and his cousin Raj Thackeray greet the crowd at their reunion rally in Mumbai on Saturday.(X/ANI)

At the start of their joint rally at Mumbai's Worli Dome on Saturday, Uddhav and Raj shared a hug. The two cousins, who parted ways in 2005, are holding their first joint rally in two decades as the Maharashtra government scrapped two GRs to introduce Hindi as the third language in the state under the New Education Policy (NEP).

"We have come together to stay together," Uddhav said during the rally.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) supremo hailed his cousin's speech, saying that there was no need for him to speak as Raj had already delivered an outstanding speech.

"Since we announced this program, everyone was eagerly waiting for our speech today, but in my view, we both coming together, and this stage was more important than our speeches. Raj Thackeray has already given a very outstanding speech, and I think there is no need for me to speak now," he said.

Raj Thackeray takes a dig at Devendra Fadnavis

Speaking at the rally, MNS chief Raj Thackeray took a dig at chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, saying that he did what Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray couldn't do: uniting the two cousins.

"I had said in one of my interviews that my Maharashtra is bigger than any politics and fight. Today, after 20 years, Uddhav and I have come together. What Balasaheb could not do, Devendra Fadnavis did it. The work of bringing both of us together," he said.

Raj Thackeray said that he doesn't have anything against the Hindi language. He pointed out that the Maratha empire didn't impose Marathi over the vast regions it ruled.

“I don’t have anything against Hindi, no language is bad. It takes a lot of effort to build a language. We Marathi people ruled over a lot of states during the Maratha Empire, but we never enforced Marathi on those parts,” he said.