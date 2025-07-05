At Thackerays reunion rally at Worli dome, a surprise guest - Supriya Sule

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) leader Supriya Sule attended the joint rally by Uddhav Thackeray and his cousin Raj Thackeray in Mumbai's Worli Dome. Supriya Sule was seen seated in the front row at the Uddhav and Raj Thackeray reunion rally at the Worli Dome.(X/ ANI)

Sule was certainly a surprise guest; her party isn't officially a part of the rally. Though most political analysts won't be surprised by her presence there because NCP (SCP) is an alliance partner of the Uddhav faction of the Shiv Sena.

Supriya Sule was seen seated in the front row at the rally at the Worli Dome, along with Shiv Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi and others.

Before taking the stage for the speech, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief shared a hug with Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray. The two cousins, who parted ways in 2005, are holding their first joint rally in two decades as the Maharashtra government scrapped two GRs to introduce Hindi as the third language in the state under the New Education Policy (NEP).

Raj Thackeray blast ‘Hindi imposition’

Speaking at the rally, MNS chief Raj Thackeray took a dig at chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, saying that he did what Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray couldn't do: uniting the two cousins.

"I had said in one of my interviews that my Maharashtra is bigger than any politics and fight. Today, after 20 years, Uddhav and I have come together. What Balasaheb could not do, Devendra Fadnavis did it. The work of bringing both of us together," he said.

Raj Thackeray said that he doesn't have anything against the Hindi language. He pointed out that the Maratha empire didn't impose Marathi over the vast regions it ruled.

“I don’t have anything against Hindi, no language is bad. It takes a lot of effort to build a language. We Marathi people ruled over a lot of states during the Maratha Empire, but we never enforced Marathi on those parts,” he said.