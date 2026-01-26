From Myanmar border to Kashmir anti-terror op: Stories behind the R-Day gallantry awards

President Droupadi Murmu, on the eve of Republic Day, approved the awarding of Gallantry and Distinguished Service Awards to Indian Army personnel. Several awards, including Kirti Chakras, Shaurya Chakras, Sena Medal and Param Vishisht Seva Medals, were conferred. Several awards, including Kirti Chakras, Shaurya Chakras, Sena Medal and Param Vishisht Seva Medals, were conferred. (ANI File Photo)

Each of these awards carried in its background stories of bravery. Here is a look, as per the award citations"

Kirti Chakra awardees 1. Major Arshdeep Singh Major Arshdeep Singh of 1 Assam Rifles has been conferred the Kirti Chakra for his actions on May 14, 2025. On that day, he was leading a special patrol along the Indo-Myanmar border when it came under sudden and unprovoked fire from a dominating height.

Displaying exceptional courage, Singh launched a fearless assault through dense undergrowth and, despite heavy enemy fire, neutralised several armed cadres, including one carrying an RPG launcher, ensuring zero casualties among his own troops, the citation shared by the government said.

2. Naib Subedar Doleshwar Subba Naib Subedar Doleshwar Subba of 2nd Battalion, The Parachute Regiment (Special Forces), has been awarded the Kirti Chakra for the act on April 11, 2025, during a counter-terrorist operation in the forests of Kishtwar district in J&K, where he manoeuvred under heavy hostile fire, closed in on terrorists with complete disregard to personal safety and eliminated a hardcore foreign terrorist, the citation said.

Shaurya Chakra awardees 1. Lt Col Ghatage Aditya Shrikumar Lieutenant Colonel Ghatage Aditya Shrikumar of the 21 Battalion, The Parachute Regiment (Special Forces), has been awarded the Shaurya Chakra for his actions between July 11 and 13, 2025. During this period, he planned and personally led a precision operation along the Indo-Myanmar border, which led to the destruction of a fortified militant camp and the neutralisation of nine armed cadres, the citation shared by the government said.

2. Major Anshul Baltoo Major Anshul Baltoo of 32 Assam Rifles has been awarded the Shaurya Chakra for his actions on April 29, 2025, when he led a search operation in Assam’s Dima Hasao district and, during a fierce encounter, single-handedly neutralised an armed cadre, leading to the elimination of three militants and recovery of weapons.

3. Major Shivkant Yadav Major Shivkant Yadav of 5th Battalion, The Parachute Regiment (Special Forces), has been awarded the Shaurya Chakra for his actions on the night of May 12–13, 2025, when he led his squad in Shopian’s difficult terrain, pursued terrorists under heavy fire, neutralised a Category ‘A’ terrorist in close combat and enabled the elimination of others through tactical skill.

4. Major Vivek Major Vivek of 42 Rashtriya Rifles has been awarded the Shaurya Chakra for his actions on May 15, 2025, when, during a cordon and search operation in J&K's Pulwama district, he prioritised civilian safety, maintained cordon integrity under heavy fire and neutralised a Category ‘A+’ terrorist.

5. Major Leishangthem Deepak Singh Major Leishangthem Deepak Singh of the 11th Battalion, The Parachute Regiment (Special Forces), has been awarded the Shaurya Chakra for leading a high-risk rescue and kinetic operation involving kidnapped civilians, during which he advanced under heavy hostile fire, neutralised terrorists at close range and successfully rescued an innocent civilian.

6. Captain Yogender Singh Thakur Captain Yogender Singh Thakur of the 6th Battalion, The Parachute Regiment (Special Forces), has been awarded the Shaurya Chakra for his actions on July 21, 2025, when he led an ambush in the Basantgarh area of Udhampur district, outflanking terrorists under heavy fire and neutralising a hardcore Jaish-e-Mohammed militant in close-quarters combat, displaying unwavering courage and fighting spirit.

7. Subedar PH Moses Subedar PH Moses of 1 Assam Rifles has been honoured for his actions on May 14, 2025, when, as Second-in-Command of a special patrol, he crawled under intense enemy fire to secure advantageous positions and neutralised multiple armed cadres.

8. Lance Dafadar Baldev Chand Lance Dafadar Baldev Chand of 4 Rashtriya Rifles has been awarded the Shaurya Chakra (Posthumous) for his actions on September 19, 2025, when, during a counter-terrorist operation in the high reaches of Kishtwar district, he fearlessly engaged terrorists in hand-to-hand combat, disarmed one at great personal risk and continued to fight despite sustaining fatal gunshot wounds.

9. Rifleman Manglem Sang Vaiphei Rifleman Manglem Sang Vaiphei of 3 Assam Rifles has been conferred the award for his actions on June 9, 2025, when, during a counter-infiltration operation in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district, he held his ground as the lead scout under intense fire and swiftly neutralised three armed cadres.

10. Rifleman Dhurba Jyoti Dutta Rifleman Dhurba Jyoti Dutta of 33 Assam Rifles has been awarded the Shaurya Chakra for his actions on September 19, 2025, when, despite suffering multiple gunshot wounds during an ambush while returning from flood relief duties in Manipur, he drove the vehicle out of the killing zone under heavy hostile fire, saving the lives of eight fellow soldiers.

The President also approved the conferment of 19 Param Vishisht Seva Medals (PVSM), four Uttam Yudh Seva Medals (UYSM), 35 Ati Vishisht Seva Medals (AVSM) and seven Yudh Seva Medals (YSM) in recognition of distinguished service and operational leadership.

Further, 85 Vishisht Seva Medals (VSM) were conferred, along with 81 Mention-in-Despatches for service in operations including Operation Rakshak, Operation Snow Leopard, Operation Hifazat, Operation Orchid and Operation Meghdoot, as well as for rescue and casualty evacuation missions.