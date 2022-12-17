Home / India News / ‘From Samantha to Deepika’: Congress' Ramya says ‘Behsaram Rang’ row is misogyny

‘From Samantha to Deepika’: Congress' Ramya says ‘Behsaram Rang’ row is misogyny

Published on Dec 17, 2022 04:45 PM IST

The saffron row over Deepika Padukone's bikini in Besharam Rang song of Pathaan movie is yet another face of misogyny which Samantha Prabhu, Sai Pallavi, Rashmika Mandana and several other women faced for ‘pretty much everything’, Congress's Ramya tweeted.

ByPoulomi Ghosh

Actor-turned-Congress leader Ramya commented on the controversy over Pathaan's 'Besharam Rang' and said this is another example of misogyny while several Hindutva leaders questioned the use of saffron in Deepika Padukone's bikini in the song which translates to 'unabashed colour'. Citing the example of how Samantha Ruth Prabhu was trolled for her divorce from Chaitanya Akkineni, how actor Sai Pallavi was trolled for her opinion on Kashmiri Pandits, how Rashmika Mandana is questioned for her break-up with Rakshit Shetty, Ramya said many other women have been criticised for 'pretty much everything'. "Freedom of choice is our basic right. Women are the embodiment of Maa Durga -- misogyny is an evil we must fight," the former Congress MP tweeted. Read | ‘What to wear, what to eat…’: TMC's Nusrat Jahan slams BJP over 'Pathaan' row

The recently released song from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Pathaan is at the centre of a raging controversy with several BJP leaders calling for the boycott of the film claiming that the song has hurt Hindu sentiments attacking the saffron colour.

The outrage is not only confined to threats as formal complaints are being filed against the song. A complaint petition has been filed in a Bihar court seeking an FIR against Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone for hurting religious sentiments. In Madhya Pradesh, some Hindu right-wing outfits tried to protest in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur where Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki is being shot.

Trinamool leaders have also spoken out in the controversy condemning the BJP in the saffron row. In the BJP-Trinamool slugfest, Trinamool leaer Riju Dutta shared an old video of Smriti Irani in saffron bikini and said BJP leaders should not have any problem with who is wearing what.

