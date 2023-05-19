From the HT newspaper: Top 10 stories you shouldn't miss today

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion from Hindustan Times newspaper.

DK Shivakumar: The master strategist behind Congress’s revival

Delhi tourism minister Atishi inaugurates the Partition Museum on Thursday. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

For five days, DK Shivakumar held his ground, refusing to back down. In front of an opponent with considerable heft and a pan-Karnataka appeal, he argued his case passionately, both in Bengaluru and Delhi. Read more

Factors that caused, resolved the tussle for Karnataka CM post

Siddaramaiah’s elevation was a done deal for anyone who read right the sociopolitical import of the May 13 poll outcome in Karnataka. The state was delivered to the Congress by the Ahinda caste alliance, the architect of which was the Kuruba strongman who will hold the chief minister’s office for the second time after his 2013-18 stint. Read more

Stories of love and loss: Delhi’s Partition museum opens

Photos, sculptures, newspaper clippings and memorabilia related to the events during the 1947 Partition will be on display at the Partition Museum that was inaugurated by Delhi’s art, culture and language minister Atishi on Thursday. Read more

PM unveils plan for new national museum, inaugurates int’l expo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the international museum expo-2023 and unveiled the plan for what is set to be the world’s largest museum, Yuge Yugeen Bharat, which will capture 5,000 years of India’s history. Read more

Amid Gyanvapi dispute, how carbon dating works, and when it doesn’t

Radiocarbon dating has revolutionised the science of estimating the age of objects, but it has some limitations. It works only on organic samples from the past, or something that was once alive and is now dead. That puts certain materials – such as rock – beyond its scope. Read more

Extradition cleared: US court details evidence linking Rana, Headley

If the US secretary of state so chooses, the administration can extradite 26/11 accused and David Headley accomplice, Tahawwur Rana, to India, a US has court ruled this week. Read more

Siddaramaiah: An old-world socialist who reshaped political contours

The term Ahinda may have been coined by the late Devaraj Urs, Karnataka’s first chief minister, in the 1970s, but Siddaramaiah, who will be sworn in as the state’s new chief minister later this week has given his own spin to the term derived from the Kannada acronym for Alpasankhyataru or minorities, Hindulidavaru or backward classes, and Dalitaru or Dalits. Read more

Number Theory: Clues for 2024 from state elections held since 2019

If one were to count the recent Karnataka elections, 400 out of India’s 543 parliamentary constituencies (PCs) have voted in state elections after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Read more

Law of land must be followed: SC to Nagaland on 33% women quota

The Supreme Court on Thursday told the Nagaland government that if there is any customary law in the state that prevents women from getting reservation in urban local bodies, they won’t hesitate to declare it unconstitutional. Read more

Delhiwale: Hauz Khas's white pinnacle

This afternoon, Sree Jagannath Mandir is looking like an edifice of ice. The only notable interruption to its serene whiteness is the flag atop its shikhar, sporting the playful colour of summertime Amaltas. Read more

