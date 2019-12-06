e-paper
From videos to podcasts, catch all the action on the new Hindustan Times App

The new Hindustan Times App not only supports mobile users to watch breaking news in video but also supports podcasts.

Updated: Dec 06, 2019 15:46 IST

Hindustan Times
         

The latest version of the all-new Hindustan Times App has been launched to give users an impressive and visual news experience.

The new mobile application not only supports mobile users to watch breaking news in video but also supports podcasts.

It is also smaller than the existing app, just 19 MB down from the existing 24 MB.

HT iOS

https://apps.apple.com/in/app/hindustan-times-news/id1000991178

HT android user

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ht.news&hl=en_IN

