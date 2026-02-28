Full list of Indian airlines affected by US-Israel-Iran Middle East bombings
The closure of Middle East airspace due to US-Israel strikes on Iran led to nearly 180 flight cancellations, including 72 from IndiGo and 31 from Air India.
Nearly 180 flights were cancelled due to the Middle East airspace closure after US-Israel strikes on Iran sparked a deadly chain rection, prompting Tehran to launch counterfire, targeting Washington bases across the region.
Explosions were reported across UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait among other places in the Gulf after Iran struck back. Track Iran-US tensions live updates here
Full list of Indian airlines affected by Middle East conflict:
Air India and IndiGo were among the Indian airlines that suspended Middle East flight operations, while an update from Air India Express and SpiceJet on the same was awaited.
At lest 72 flights of IndiGo, 31 of Air India and 55 of Air India Express were cancelled, according to sources.
Indian airlines' flights cancelled:
Air India: 31
IndiGo: 72
Air India Express: 55
SpiceJet: 13
Akasa Air: 8
Total: 179
The US-Israel strikes on Iran ignited a massive chain reaction as Tehran launched a missile salvo across the Middle East, targeting Washington bases. A civilian was killed in Iranian strikes that hit Abu Dhabi on Saturday, the UAE's ministry of defence said in a statement, as Tehran launched attacks across the Gulf in retaliation for US and Israeli strikes.
In southern Iran, a US-Israel strike that hit a school in southern Iran killed 51 students, state television reported Saturday, citing a local official, according to AFP news agency.
Air India cancelled all its flight to and from the Gulf region, mainly to Abu Dhabi, UAE (AUH), Dammam, Saudi Arabia (DMM), Doha, Qatar (DOH), Dubai, UAE (DXB), Jeddah, Saudi Arabia (JED), Muscat, Oman (MCT), Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (RUH), and Tel Aviv, Israel (TLV), the airline said in a statement posted on its social media X.
IndiGo said in its statement, “In view of the evolving situation around Iran and the Middle East, our flight operations to and from the Middle East and other select international sectors have been suspended until 1st March 2026, 1800 hrs IST.”
“We understand the impact this may have on your travel plans and sincerely regret the inconvenience. We hope you understand that this decision has been taken as a proactive safety measure,” IndiGo said.
(With inputs from Neha Tripathi)
