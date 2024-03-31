Full statehood, free power: Sunita reads out Kejriwal’s 6 guarantees for Delhi

New Delhi: Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of jailed Delhi chief minister, joined the INDIA bloc’s ‘Loktantra Bachao’ rally at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on Sunday and read out her husband’s message that included six poll promises ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal (Twitter Photo)

Calling the Delhi chief minister a lion, she said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government will not be able to keep him in jail for long.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Addressing the rally, she said, “Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi put my husband in jail….” “...Did he do the right thing? Do you believe that Kejriwal is a true patriot and honest person?” she asked the mass gathering of people at the Ramlila Maidan.

She alleged, “They (BJP) are saying that if Kejriwal is in jail, he should resign.” “...Should he resign?” she asked and said, “…Kejriwal is a lion and they will not be able to keep him in jail for long.”

On Saturday, Congress said that the rally will not be centred around any individual but focus on a number of issues, particularly “saving India’s democracy and the Constitution”. Delhi Congress President Arvind Singh Lovely had said the rally is being organised against the Delhi chief minister’s arrest.

The Delhi CM was arrested on March 21 by the ED in connection with the alleged excise policy scam.

Quoting Delhi chief minister’s message to the people, Sunita said, “I am not asking for votes today. I invite 140 crore (1.4 billion) Indians to make a new India. India is a great nation with thousands of years old civilisation. I think about Mother India from inside the jail, and she is in pain. Let us make a new India.”

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi’s ‘match-fixing’ jibe at PM Modi; Sonia sits with Sunita Kejriwal, Kalpana Soren

“If voted to power, the INDIA bloc will fulfil six guarantees, including good hospitals and education,” the message from the Delhi CM read, according to Sunita.

Reading out the message further on behalf of Arvind, she said, “I present six guarantees on behalf of the INDIA alliance. First, there will be no power cuts in the whole country. Second, electricity would be free for poor people. Third, we will build government schools in every village. Fourth, we will build Mohalla Clinics in every village. We will make a multi-specialty government hospital in every district. Everyone would get free treatment.”

“The fifth guarantee is that farmers would be given the correct price for the crops. Sixth, the people of Delhi have faced injustice in the last 75 years. We will make Delhi a full state if the INDIA bloc comes to power,” she added.

Also Read: ‘Country moving towards autocracy’: Uddhav Thackeray at Opposition’s Delhi rally

Sunita, quoting the Delhi CM said that these guarantees would be fulfilled in the next five years and has also prepared a plan to cater to the financial requirements in the process.

Sunita further thanked everyone for “giving massive support to my husband” and added, “This dictatorship will end”.

Before Sunita, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti, and former Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena (UTB) chief Uddhav Thackeray addressed the maharally. Also in attendance were Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, party leaders Sonia, Rahul, and Priyanka Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, Nationalist Congress Party (SCP) chief Sharad Pawar, former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren’s wife Kalpana Soren, and others.