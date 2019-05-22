Future security challenges could be grave: NSA Ajit Doval

Stressing on the need to enhance the capabilities and professionalism of security forces, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Wednesday said these measures were essential as future challenges in the security and defence domain could be “grave”.

Speaking at the annual investiture ceremony of the Border Security Force (BSF), the former chief of the Intelligence Bureau said the agencies working for the country’s protection should “reinvent and upgrade” their technology prowess.

“You should work to enhance your professionalism, capability and strength as security challenges in the days to come could be more grave,” Doval said.

He expressed satisfaction that agencies like the BSF and those in the security and intelligence set-up of the country were working with better technology and trying to modernise the gadgets of this trade.

The NSA praised the BSF, the largest of the three border-guarding forces in the country, for ensuring the safety and security of India’s borders.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) are the two other border-guarding forces.

The BSF, which has about 2.5 lakh personnel, guards two of the country’s most sensitive borders -- with Pakistan and Bangladesh.

“Your professionalism is of top level,” the NSA said.

Earlier at the event, Doval gave away gallantry and service medals to the officials of the force for rendering exceptional service in the line of duty.

Those decorated with gallantry medals include Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Baljit Singh Kasana, Deputy Commandant Yudhhvir Yadav, assistant sub-inspectors Surjit Singh Bishnoi and Om Prakash, constables Parasram, Vibhas Batbayal and M K Choudhary.

First Published: May 22, 2019 19:01 IST