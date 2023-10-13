G20 expert group presents roadmap for ‘bigger, bolder, better’ MDBs

To meet the objective of having bigger, better and bolder multilateral development banks (MDBs), the G20 independent expert group on the subject has laid out a vision where, by 2030, MDBs channel support through multi-year country platforms, process operations in half the time, work together as a system on regional and global approaches to global public goods (GPGs), triple lending volumes, quintuple private finance mobilisation, expand its use of guarantees, ensure simplified financing mechanisms, and provide automatic liquidity through debt and loan contracts in case of a disaster. NK Singh, veteran Indian policymaker and chair of the 15th Finance Commission, is part of the expert group. (File Photo)

The independent expert group, which was led by former US treasury secretary Lawrence Summers and veteran Indian policymaker and chair of the 15th Finance Commission NK Singh, submitted volume two of its report, titled The Triple Agenda: A Roadmap for Better, Bolder and Bigger MDBs, to the ongoing fourth G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Marrakech during the annual meetings of World Bank and International Monetary Fund.

Volume one of the report, submitted to the G20 ministers in July in Gandhinagar, had recommended tripling the annual lending levels of MDBs to $390 billion by 2030; adopting a triple mandate for MDBs of eliminating extreme poverty, boosting shared prosperity and contributing to global public goods; and expanding and modernising funding models.

The final report has focused on three broad sets of recommendations — converting MDB operating models to support transformational investments, placing the engagement with the private sector at the center, and scaling up financing at an affordable cost.

The New Delhi G20 Leaders’ Declaration, in September, had a detailed section on reforming multilateral institutions in general, but MDBs in particular, that recognised and appreciated the work of the expert group and committed to examining both volumes in conjunction.

The context

Laying out the context, the group said that the world was on fire, literally and figuratively, and a world on fire required MDBs to accelerate new investments in emerging markets and developing economies (EMDEs).

This had to come through a reorientation of existing spending and incremental spending financed by domestic ($2 trillion) and external ($1 trillion) resources. “A tripling of MDB financing support to $390 billion by 2030, plus their role in mobilizing and catalysing private investment, is essential to meeting these financing needs,” the report said.

With the G20 Leaders’ Declaration calling for full and effective implementation of the 2030 agenda on sustainable development (the world has fallen behind in meeting SDGs), acceleration of efforts and enhancement of resources to meet Paris Agreement goals, and reforms for better, bigger and more effective MDBs, the expert group focused on how to realise these commitments.

“The challenge we address in this report is how to move from individual sustainable projects to systematic programs of transformative change by 2030, matched with the right type and scale of financing,” the report declared, adding it cannot happen with a business-as-usual approach.

Better MDBs

The G20 expert group has said MDBs must rediscover where they add value, become more client-responsive, move faster, become cheaper, join hands with each other, and serve both middle-income and low-income countries with a different set of instruments.

The report calls on MDBs to adapt to multi-year country programmes by playing a supportive role, offering policy and regulatory advice in a focused manner, and investing in institutional capacity and local consultation with an eye on the “comparative advantage” that MDBs can offer.

To do all of this, however, the expert group has recommended a change in the operating model of MDBs with a focus on five areas.

These include redesigning delivery of policy and institutional support and knowledge and learning agenda; “radically” speeding up project and programme approvals and simplifying rules and procedures by using a “risk based tailored approach”; scaling up national transformations by integrating them with regional or global programmes; engaging local communities and civil society; and deepening collaboration across MDBs and national development banks.

Bigger MDBs

Reiterating its call for a tripling of the lending capacity of MDBs by 2030, the group laid out a variety of instruments to achieve this aim.

For one, the report said that while measures already being discussed could unlock $200 billion of lending capacity over the next decade or $20 billion annually, the group felt that further balance sheet optimisation could take this figure up to $40 billion by 2030.

In terms of additional instruments, the expert group recommended pooled portfolio guarantees, “under which participating donors provide first-loss coverage for default on specified portions of the MDB portfolio”, which can result in an additional annual lending of $11 billion. Hybrid capital can tentatively generate another $29 billion a year.

The report also suggests a Global Challenges Funding Mechanism (GCFM) to target investors “that are seeking a vehicle to earn a financial return while also supporting SDGs, GPGs and other impact areas”. In addition, the expert group suggests a mechanism for institutional investors to purchase hybrid capital bonds.

Entering the most controversial terrain in the domain of additional financing, which would require richer countries to support MDBs more, the report emphasises that the greatest expression of shareholder support is an increase in capital support and called for an initiation of the process. The expert group has also called for tripling MDB concessional finance, which required more donor pledges for the International Development Association (another arm of WBG).

Bolder MDBs

Suggesting that risk was a major reason for limited private investments in EDMEs, the expert group has said that MDBs can play a role in partnering governments to mitigate and allocate this risk in global capital markets, particularly sovereign credit risk and policy/regulatory risk.

Given that only 10% of sustainable bond finance went to developing countries besides China, the report says it is time for the public and private arms of MDBs to “co-create” markets suitable for private investment, including developing pipelines through a revamped and expanded global infrastructure facility (GIF), and mobilise much higher levels of private finance.

The starting point of MDB engagement with the private sector, the expert group suggests, should be the cascade principle; this refers to the public sector part of the banks refraining from financing what can be done by the private sector. MDBs should also agree on common rules of the game to help guide risk management.

But to do this, the group says, the risk aversion embedded in MDBs needed to change. MDBs can “intervene in ways that build markets and lower risks and the cost of capital for all market actors, not just transaction participants; be fully transparent on their own operations to permit a better assessment of actual risk; target demonstrable gaps in capital markets for maximum additionality; and focus on comparative advantage, by taking on costs and risks that are especially hard for the private sector to manage, like early-stage costs and risks, and macroeconomic or country level risks like sovereign credit risk, policy risk and currency volatility”.

The report adds that MDB participation in itself reduces risk for private partners by ensuring standards, improving government policy and regulatory decisions and planning projects better. It also suggests the strengthening of GIF to service all MDBs and client countries; making the global emerging markets (GEM) database, a credit performance database, more transparent; offering sovereign and project guarantees; empowering the multilateral investment guarantee agency (MIGA); facilitating systematic and comprehensive support for local currency risk management; and having disaster and pandemic contingency clauses in debt contracts as other measures to manage risk and made MDBs bolder.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prashant Jha Prashant Jha is the Washington DC-based US correspondent of Hindustan Times. He is also the editor of HT Premium. Jha has earlier served as editor-views and national political editor/bureau chief of the paper. He is the author of How the BJP Wins: Inside India's Greatest Election Machine and Battles of the New Republic: A Contemporary History of Nepal. ...view detail