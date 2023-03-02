Home / India News / G20 foreign ministers meeting: Jaishankar discusses boosting cooperation with the European Union, 6 other countries

HT Correspondent, New Delhi
Mar 02, 2023

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held meetings with his counterparts from the European Union (EU) and six countries on the margins of the G20 foreign ministers meeting and discussed ways to boost cooperation in a diverse range of areas.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets with High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell Fontelles on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI)

South African foreign minister Naledi Pandor, EU foreign and security policy chief Josep Borrell, Dutch foreign minister Wopke Hoekstra, Argentinian foreign minister Santiago Cafiero, Nigerian foreign minister Geoffrey Onyeama, Mexican foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon and Comoros foreign minister Dhoihir Dhoulkamal were among those who held talks with Jaishankar.

There were no official readouts from the Indian side on any of the meetings. Jaishankar tweeted after his meeting with Pandor that the two sides discussed G20 focus areas and the agenda of the foreign ministers’ meeting. “Also exchanged views on BRICS. Appreciated the growth in our bilateral relationship. Thanked her for South Africa’s contribution in enhancing India’s biodiversity by sending cheetahs,” he said, referring to South Africa’s decision to translocate a dozen big cats.

Jaishankar tweeted that he and Borrell discussed the G20 agenda and the Ukraine conflict. “Appreciated the steady growth of India-EU cooperation,” he added.

Hoekstra and Jaishankar discussed technology, mobility and innovation, and exchanged perspectives on Eurasia and the Indo-Pacific, according to another tweet.

After his meeting with Cafiero, Jaishankar said there has been steady progress in India-Argentina relations. “Trade has expanded significantly even as defence cooperation unfolds. Our nuclear partnership has also been mutually beneficial. India and Argentina have a similar approach to G20 issues,” he tweeted.

At the meeting with Onyeama of Nigeria, Jaishankar underlined India’s strong commitment to the Global South and the interests of the African Union. “Noted recent developments in our bilateral cooperation, especially in educational exchanges. Welcomed direct flights between our two countries. Took up the MV Heroic Idun issue and pressed for early repatriation of crew members,” he said.

The 26-member crew of the Norwegian-flagged ship MT Heroic Idun was detained in international waters last August by the Equatorial Guinean Navy based on a request from Nigeria. After being held in Equatorial Guinea for some time, the crew members were taken to Nigeria. The crew members, including 16 Indians, have repeatedly called on authorities to help free them.

At the meeting with Ebrard Casaubon, Jaishankar noted the strong multilateral cooperation between India and Mexico and discussed the G20 agenda. “Focused on issues related to growth and development. Bilateral ties have progressed significantly in recent years. Welcomed the opening of Mexican consulate in Mumbai. Exchanged ideas on mobility, sustainability and innovation,” he tweeted.

While holding talks with Dhoulkamal, who is also chair of the African Union, Jaishankar reiterated India’s support to the “maritime neighbour, guided by our SAGAR policy. Assured him that India’s G20 Presidency will prioritize the voice of the Global South.”

On Tuesday, Jaishankar also held meetings with Brazilian foreign minister Mauro Vieira Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Mauritius foreign minister Alan Ganoo.

Thursday, March 02, 2023
