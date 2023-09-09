News / India News / G20 Summit 2023: Padmashree awardee shares journey of his art. Watch

G20 Summit 2023: Padmashree awardee shares journey of his art. Watch

BySreelakshmi B
Sep 09, 2023 02:20 PM IST

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to our stall and he liked the items at our stall...He appreciated our art,” said Dilshad Hussain.

The ongoing G20 Summit at ‘Bharat Mandapam’ in Delhi not only serves as a forum of discussion among global leaders but also acts as a platform for the country's craftsmen to showcase their talent. Several stalls have been set up at the G20 venue in Delhi by artisans to demonstrate their craft.

Padmashree Awardee Dilshad Hussain(ANI)
One such stall has been set up by the famous craftsman and Padma Shree awardee Dilshad Hussain. On being invited to the G20 Summit to present his craft Hussain says, “...We had set up a stall at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, Lucknow...Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to our stall and he liked the items at our stall...He appreciated our art...After three days, we got a call saying that there was a black-coloured pot on your stall which the Prime Minister liked and would like to take to Germany as a gift...We were very happy...”

Hussain added, "I said I will not send any bill. You said that it is being taken to Germany as a gift… This is my gift to India."

The first session of the G20 Summit came to an end in the afternoon on Saturday. World leaders including US President Joe Biden, UK PM Rishi Sunak, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, UAE President HH Shaikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and others arrived at the national capital to take part in the Summit. Speaking about the Summit, Prime Minister Modi posted on X (earlier known as Twitter), “Been a productive morning at the G20 Summit in Delhi.”

(With inputs from agencies)

Saturday, September 09, 2023
