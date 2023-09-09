India showcases Konark Temple wheel as PM Modi receives G20 Summit leaders at Bharat Mandapam

The replicas of the wheel and sculptures of dancing women at the Konark Sun Temple in Odisha greeted world leaders and foreign delegates to the G20 Leaders' Summit at the Bharat Mandapam International Exhibition and Convention Centre in New Delhi on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted arriving world leaders for G20 Summit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets as waits to welcome leaders of the G20 countries in New Delhi on Saturday,(REUTERS)

Modi shook hands with World Bank chief Ajay Banga, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and other delegates arriving for a two-day discussion of contentious global issues in the Indian capital.

What is Odisha's Konark Sun Temple wheel?

The Konark wheel was built during the 13th century under the reign of King Narasimhadeva-I. The wheel with 24 spokes is also adapted into India's national flag embodies India's ancient wisdom, advanced civilisation, and architectural excellence.

The rotating motion of the Konark Wheel, symbolises time, Kalachakra as well as progress and continuous change. It serves as a powerful symbol of the wheel of democracy that reflects the resilience of democratic ideals, and commitment to progress in society.

The first session of the G20 Summit would begin around 10:30am under this year's theme 'One Earth'. This global meeting, a culmination of various ministries, meetings and the engagement of different groups that happened throughout the year, aims to address key issues around the globe.

Complete schedule of G20 Summit 2023:

Day 1 (September 9)

9.30 am to 10:30 am: The event will start with the arrival of leaders and heads of delegations at the summit venue, Bharat Mandapam. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with the world leaders, would take photographs with the Tree of Life Foyer. The leaders will then assemble in the Leader's Lounge, at Bharat Mandapam.

Between 10:30 am and 1:30 pm: The first session under the theme "One Earth" will take place at the Summit Hall at Bharat Mandapam, followed by a working lunch.

Between 1:30 pm and 3:30 pm: Various bilateral meetings will take place.

From 3:30 to 4:45 pm: The second session, 'One Family, will be held. After concluding this session, the leaders would then return to their hotels.

Between 7 pm and 8 pm: Leaders and heads of delegation will attend dinner, beginning with a welcome photo on arrival.

8 pm to 9 pm: The leaders will engage in conversation over dinner.

9 pm to 9:45 pm: Leaders and heads of delegations will then gather in the leaders' loungue at Bharat Mandapam and return to their hotels.

Day 2 (September 10)

8:15 am to 9 am: The leaders and heads of the delegations will arrive at Rajghat in individual motorcades.

9:00 am to 9:20 am: The leaders will then lay a wreath at Mahatma Gandhi's Samadhi. Also, a live performance of Mahatma Gandhi's favourite devotional songs.

9:20 am: Leaders and Heads of Delegations will then move to Bharat Mandapam's Leaders' Lounge.

9:40 am to 10:15 am: Arrival of leaders and heads of delegation at Bharat Mandapam

10:15am–10:30am: Tree planting ceremony at Bharat Mandapam's South Plaza

10:30 am–12:30 pm: The third session of the summit, called 'One Future', will take place at the venue, followed by the adoption of the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration.

US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida are among the key leaders who will attend the event in the country's capital city today and tomorrow.

Notably, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be taking part in the weekend summit. China, however, will be represented at the summit by Chinese Premier Li Qiang, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will represent Russia.

(With inputs from agencies)

