G20 Summit Day 2: PM Modi's bilateral meetings; ‘proud Hindu’ Rishi Sunak to visit Akshardham Temple

In a landmark breakthrough, G20 leaders adopted the New Delhi Declaration on Day 1 of the leader’s summit on Saturday. The biggest takeaway of the declaration was that all 83 paragraphs of the declaration were passed unanimously with a 100 per cent consensus along with China and Russia in agreement. The world leaders, who have arrived in the national capital, gathered at the Pragati Maidan's Bharat Mandapam International Exhibition and Convention Centre. US President Joe Biden (left), Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva hold hands as they attend the launch of the Global Biofuels Alliance at the G20 summit in New Delhi on Saturday.(AP)

The first session of the G20 Summit began around 10:30am under this year's theme 'One Earth'. This global meeting, a culmination of various ministries, meetings and the engagement of different groups that happened throughout the year, aimed to address key issues around the globe.

In the second session, 'One Family', was held between 3:30pm and 4:45pm when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the adoption of the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration.

Complete schedule of G20 Summit Day 2 (September 10):

8:15am to 9am: The leaders and heads of the delegations will arrive at Rajghat in individual motorcades.

9am to 9:20am: The leaders will then lay a wreath at Mahatma Gandhi's Samadhi. Also, a live performance of Mahatma Gandhi's favourite devotional songs.

9:20am: Leaders and heads of delegations will then move to Bharat Mandapam's Leaders' Lounge.

9:40am to 10:15am: Arrival of leaders and heads of delegation at Bharat Mandapam

10:15am–10:30am: Tree planting ceremony at Bharat Mandapam's South Plaza

10:30am–12:30pm: The third session of the summit, called 'One Future', will take place at the venue.

PM Modi's meet with France’s Emmanuel Macron

Modi is expected to hold a working lunch meeting with France President Emmanuel Macron. Besides, meetings are planned with Canada, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Brazil, Nigeria, Comoros and Türkiye.

Rishi Sunak's visit to Akshardham Temple

The Delhi Police said elaborate security arrangements have been put in place and checking is underway in view of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's visit to the Akshardham Temple on Sunday morning.

Sunak is expected to visit the temple with his wife Akshata Murthy. Police officials said security has been tightened in and around the temple.

Modi met with Sunak on the sidelines of the G20 Summit on Saturday and discussed ways to deepen trade linkages and boost investment.

Expressing pride for his ‘Hindu’ roots, Rishi Sunak on Friday expressed his hope that he will find time to visit a temple in India, during his stay for the G20 Summit.

“I am a proud Hindu. That’s how I was raised, that’s how I am. Hopefully, I can visit the Mandir while I am here for the next couple of days. We just had Rakshabandhan, so from my sister and my cousin, I have all my Rakhis… I didn’t have time to celebrate Janmashtami. But hopefully, as I said I can make up for that if we visit a Mandir this time,” Sunak told news agency ANI.

What happened G20 Summit Day 1: Five takeaways

1. The Group of 20 leading economies began the weekend's proceedings by welcoming the African Union, the newest member of a bloc which already represented 85 per cent of world GDP. Before Saturday, the G20 comprised 19 countries and the European Union, with South Africa its only member state from the continent.

The African Union at full strength has 55 members but six junta-ruled nations are currently suspended. It has a collective GDP of $3 trillion with some 1.4 billion people.

2. G20 leaders have been deeply riven over the Ukraine war since Moscow's invasion last year, with Russian President Vladimir Putin skipping the summit entirely to dodge political opprobrium. Facing the prospect of a major diplomatic embarrassment, host India pressed members to agree a common statement that watered down its earlier condemnation of the war.

In the end, the G20 denounced the use of force for territorial gain but refrained from direct criticism of Russia by name. Kyiv's foreign ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko criticised the statement, saying the G20 had "nothing to be proud of".

3. Leaders failed to agree on a phase-out of fossil fuels, despite a UN report a day earlier deeming the drawdown "indispensable" to achieving net-zero emissions. But for the first time, the G20 backed a target of tripling global renewable energy capacity and referenced the need for emissions to peak before 2025.

4. A broad alliance including the United States and Saudi Arabia unveiled ambitious plans to create a modern-day Spice Route linking Europe, the Middle East and India. It would establish railways, ports, electricity and data networks and hydrogen pipelines in a counterbalance to lavish Chinese infrastructure spending.

5. For days India has been abuzz with rumours that official usage of the country's English name would be dropped. Modi gave the biggest signal yet of a potential change in his opening address to the summit, seated behind a country nameplate labelled "Bharat". India and Bharat are both official names for the country under its Constitution.

When will G20 leaders fly home?

Twenty heads of state, including US President Joe Biden and Sunak, are scheduled to leave Delhi on Monday, September 11, following their participation in the G20 Summit.

News agency ANI reported that the Centre has assigned responsibilities to Union ministers of states to see off the foreign delegates after the summit. A directive in this regard was issued by the foreign secretary.

The heads of state of countries including UAE, US, Bangladesh, Egypt, China, Australia, UK, Argentina, Indonesia, France, Germany, Netherlands, Turkey, Japan, Italy, Spain, South Africa, Republic of Korea, Canada and Singapore will depart from Delhi on Monday, the report added.

Biden’s departure is scheduled around 10.20am, while Sunak will depart from Delhi at 2.15pm.

