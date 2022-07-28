G-23 leaders come to Sonia’s defence from AICC platform

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Wednesday came out in support of party president Sonia Gandhi over her questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in the alleged National Herald case.

“Why harass the poor woman?”, he said while addressing media persons.

“In earlier times, when wars were fought, the ground rule was to not attack women and the sick… This is a tradition that was taken care of during battles. I would like to request the government and ED to keep this in mind and not summon Mrs. Gandhi in her condition”, he said.

He added that when the central agency has all the documents required and has questioned son Rahul Gandhi for “several dozen hours” then “why harass the poor woman?”

Congress insiders pointed out the press conference by Azad and Anand Sharma was significant as after a long time, the two addressed the press from AICC platform. While Azad retired from Rajya Sabha last year, Sharma’s term in the Upper House came to an end earlier this year and is yet to be renominated. “It is significant that they both addressed a press conference after a long gap. It was Sonia and Rahul Gandhi’s initiative to bring them together to showcase a united face of the Congress in the time of the crisis,” said a Congress leader.

Both Azad and Sharma are part of the so-called G-23, a now largely defunct grouping of senior Congress leaders who, in 2020, wrote to Gandhi asking for changes in the way the party functions.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, who was also part of the press conference, said that there is an “ED terror” that exists in the country. “You can imagine where our democracy is headed,” he further said.

The senior party leader alleged that the government is misusing the powers of ED to displace elected governments, and cited the case of Maharashtra last month.

“The issue is not about summoning or questioning. What is important for everyone to understand that India being a constitutional democracy while respecting and implementing the laws, we must also respect the fundamental rights not only justice but right to reputation,” Sharma said.

“What has become a disturbing trend is that laws have become more and more draconian... weaponisation of laws and their use to target and humiliate should not take place”, he added.

Taking a swipe at Congress, Union minister Anurag Thakur earlier said that the party was agitating to “save the corrupt”.

On Tuesday, Gandhi was questioned for six hours in the National Herald case and party workers across the country continued their protest against the government and ED’s probe. 50 parliamentarians including Rahul Gandhi were detained on Tuesday.