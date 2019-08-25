G7 Summit 2019 Live Updates: PM Narendra Modi leaves for France, to attend the G-7 summit in Biarritz

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will head back to France on Sunday to take part in the G-7 summit, which will be held from August 25 to 26 in Biarritz.

Modi is slated to visit Shreenathji Temple in Bahrain before departing for the summit.

On Saturday, on the last leg of his three-nation tour, PM Modi was honoured with the ‘The King Hamad Order of the Renaissance’ during his meeting with the King of Bahrain, Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

Before the meeting, Modi had addressed a 15,000-strong Indian community event at the Bahrain National Stadium.

He also held a meeting with his Bahraini counterpart, Prince Khalifa Bin Salman Al Khalifa, where a string of Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) were exchanged in the fields of culture, space, collaboration with ISA and Rupay Card.

11:25 am IST PM Modi leaves for France, to attend the G-7 summit in Biarritz Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves for France, to attend the G-7 summit in Biarritz.





10:49 am IST PM Narendra Modi offered prayers at Shreenathji Temple in Manama Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at Shreenathji Temple in Manama, today.





8:30 am IST PM Modi to visit Shreenathji Temple in Bahrain today PM Modi will visit Shreenathji Temple in Bahrain today before departing for the G-7 summit will be held today and tomorrow in Biarritz.





10:30 am IST 'Lost good friend Arun': PM Narendra Modi's emotional tribute to Arun Jaitley at Bahrain event "My friend Arun Jaitley loved India, loved his party and loved being among people,' PM Modi. My friend Arun Jaitley loved India, loved his party and loved being among people.



It is upsetting and unbelievable that a person I have known since our youth is no longer in our midst.



It is upsetting and unbelievable that a person I have known since our youth is no longer in our midst.

I pay my tributes to him.




