‘Game of Karma’: BJP on the ouster of Karnataka’s Kumaraswamy government

Karnataka BJP termed the fall of the Kumaraswamy government in the trust vote as “Game of Karma” in a tweet posted moments after the 4-day long proceedings in the Vidhan Souda ended with 99 to 105 verdict against 14-month old JD(S)- Congress coalition government in the state.

BJP’s chief in Karnataka, BS Yeddyurappa along with the BJP MLAs flashed victory sign in the Assembly after HD Kumaraswamy government was ousted in the trust vote.

BJP Karnataka called the outcome a “victory of people of Karnataka” and added that the day marked the end of “an era of corrupt & unholy alliance”. Indicating that the party was likely to stake claim to form the next government, it further said, “We promise stable & able governance to the people of Karnataka. Together we will make Karnataka prosperous again.”

The coalition government had slipped into a crisis two weeks ago after 16 lawmakers — 13 from the Congress and three from the JD(S) — resigned. It was followed by two independent legislators also withdrawing support to the coalition and one Congress MLA indicating he would return to the party fold. Curtains were finally drawn on the Kumaraswamy government after a manual division of votes was carried out in the Assembly close to 8 pm on Tuesday.

First Published: Jul 23, 2019 20:21 IST