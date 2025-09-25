‘Game-changing’ Saudi-Pak defence pact won’t get in way of Riyadh's India ties: South Asia Expert

India has a very close relationship with Saudi Arabia, said South Asia analyst Michael Kugelman, reflecting on the recent defence pact between Saudi and Pakistan. While the expert noted that the defence deal is significant and a "game changer", he also said that Saudi won't let it get in the way of its relations with India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud(PTI)

Kugelman was referring to the defence deal between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan which declares that any attack on either country will be considered an aggression against both.

"Because of these terrorism concerns and the past precedent, it's a mutual defence pact between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan...Saudi Arabia has a strong relationship with India. It's not going to let this pact get in the way of Saudi-India relations," Kugelman told news agency ANI.

He also referred to New Delhi’s longstanding concerns over terrorism from Islamabad, saying he believed India might “attack” Pakistan. "I think that it's significant for India in the sense that India has a very close relationship with Saudi Arabia and also, given the history of relations between India and Pakistan, there certainly is a chance that sometime in the future, India will attack Pakistan," he said.

However, the South Asia expert also noted that Pakistan has strengthened its alliance with several countries, including China, the US, Turkey, and Arab Gulf states. He noted that Saudi Arabia’s inclusion through “a formal institutionalised alliance” presents fresh challenges for India.

"It (India) can bank on its close partnerships with its partners in Europe, Israel, with other key players in the Middle East, and with Russia. As this has formally enshrined Pakistan in the security architecture of the Middle East, it is important for India, given how important the Middle East is to India's own strategic interests," Kugelman concluded.

The “Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement" between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan was recently signed in Riyadh after Israel’s military strikes on Hamas leaders based in Doha, Qatar. The treaty states that “any aggression against either country shall be considered an aggression against both”.

India recently reacted to the defence deal, asserting that the country would protect its national interests and ensure comprehensive national security in all domains. Highlighting India's strategic partnership with Saudi Arabia, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had expressed hope that Saudi would keep in mind the mutual interests and sensitivities.