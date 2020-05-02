e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 02, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir declared Covid-19 free

Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir declared Covid-19 free

“Ganderbal district is coronavirus-free today as all the earlier 14 coronavirus positive cases have recovered,” Deputy Commissioner RS hafqat Iqbal told PTI.

india Updated: May 02, 2020 21:48 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Press Trust of India
The Union Health Ministry has classified Ganderbal district as Orange zone.
The Union Health Ministry has classified Ganderbal district as Orange zone.(Nitin Kanotra/HT file photo. )
         

Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir was on Saturday declared coronavirus-free as all 14 patients recovered from the infection and were discharged from hospital, officials said.

“Ganderbal district is coronavirus-free today as all the earlier 14 coronavirus positive cases have recovered,” Deputy Commissioner RS hafqat Iqbal told PTI.

Iqbal said all the 14 patients were discharged from the District Hospital Ganderbal, in central Kashmir, 22 kms from here.

“All of them have been put under quarantine for 14 days and have been asked to take all necessary precautions,” he said.

The deputy commissioner said the test results of samples taken on Thursday and Friday have returned negative.

“Reports of 31 samples taken on Thursday were negative, while reports of 36 samples taken on Friday have also been received and all are negative,” Iqbal said.

The Union Health Ministry has classified Ganderbal district as Orange zone.

The government has classified districts across states and union territories into Red, Orange and Green zones.

Districts with zero confirmed cases till date or districts with no confirmed cases in the last 21 days fall in the Green zone, while those under the Red one, popularly known as ‘‘Hot Spots’‘ are based on number of active cases, doubling rate of confirmed cases and extent of testing and surveillance feedback.

Districts falling neither under Green or Red zones come under the Orange zone.

tags
top news
Simultaneous suicide missions planned by Jaish in J&K on May 11, says intel
Simultaneous suicide missions planned by Jaish in J&K on May 11, says intel
India clocks one million RT-PCR tests for Covid-19
India clocks one million RT-PCR tests for Covid-19
Making Aarogya Setu app mandatory can lead to legal challenges: Experts
Making Aarogya Setu app mandatory can lead to legal challenges: Experts
Trump revises US Covid-19 toll estimate again to ‘hopefully under 100,000’
Trump revises US Covid-19 toll estimate again to ‘hopefully under 100,000’
India’s coronavirus cases climb to 37,776; 1,223 deaths recorded
India’s coronavirus cases climb to 37,776; 1,223 deaths recorded
‘Made it very, very clear’: Former chief selector on MS Dhoni’s future
‘Made it very, very clear’: Former chief selector on MS Dhoni’s future
Fiat India launches online booking platform for Jeep products
Fiat India launches online booking platform for Jeep products
Covid-19: Owaisi questions privacy on ‘shady’ Aarogya Setu app; govt replies
Covid-19: Owaisi questions privacy on ‘shady’ Aarogya Setu app; govt replies
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper