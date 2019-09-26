Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka to hold rallies as part of Gandhi Jayanti celebrations

india

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 15:21 IST

On October 2, Congress president Sonia Gandhi will carry out a rally at Delhi as part of the party’s week-long Gandhi Jayanti celebrations. Rahul Gandhi will be part of a padyatra at Maharashtra, while Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be at Uttar Pradesh.

Sonia Gandhi will be part of a rally that is likely to end at Raj Ghat, Mahatma Gandhi’s resting place. Congress leaders from AICC along with some from Delhi Congress are meeting at 6:30pm on Thursday to decide the route in Delhi, said party officials.

Rahul Gandhi will be part of a padyatra that will start at the Sevagram in Maharashtra’s Wardha.

As part of the Gandhi Jayanti celebrations, leaders from each state have been asked to carry out rallies at state headquarters. Celebrations have also been planned in places such as Champaran and Dandi—places closely associated with Mahatma Gandhi and the Independence struggle.

From October 3 to 9, the Congress’s district and block units have been directed to hold seminars and talks which explore Mahatma Gandhi’s prominence in the socio-economic and political situation currently. There will be a special focus on the youth during these talks.

Party officials said there are plans to rope in members of the Mahatma Gandhi’s family also as part of the celebrations.

First Published: Sep 26, 2019 15:16 IST