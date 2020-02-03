e-paper
Home / India News / ‘Gandhi’s freedom struggle a drama’: BJP’s Anantkumar Hedge’s shocker

‘Gandhi’s freedom struggle a drama’: BJP’s Anantkumar Hedge’s shocker

While addressing a public event in Bengaluru on Saturday, the Lok Sabha MP from Uttara Kannada said the entire freedom movement was “staged with the consent and support of the British”.

india Updated: Feb 03, 2020 11:41 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Bengaluru
The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader also termed Mahatma Gandhi’s hunger strikes and satyagraha a “drama”. (Photo @AnantkumarH)
The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader also termed Mahatma Gandhi's hunger strikes and satyagraha a "drama". (Photo @AnantkumarH)
         

Former Union minister and BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde has described the freedom struggle led by Mahatma Gandhi as “drama” and also questioned as to how “such people” come to be called ‘Mahatma’ in India.

While addressing a public event in Bengaluru on Saturday, the Lok Sabha MP from Uttara Kannada said the entire freedom movement was “staged with the consent and support of the British”.

“None of these so-called leaders were beaten up by the cops even once. Their independence movement was one big drama. It was staged by these leaders with the approval of the British. It was not a genuine fight. It was an adjustment freedom struggle,” he said.

The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader also termed Mahatma Gandhi’s hunger strikes and satyagraha a “drama”.

“People supporting Congress keep saying that India got independence because of the fast unto death and satyagraha. This is not true. The British did not leave the country because of satyagraha,” he said.

“Britishers gave independence out of frustration. My blood boils when I read history. Such people become Mahatma in our country,” Hegde said in his concluding statement.

