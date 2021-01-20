New Parliament building: Gandhi statue hurriedly shifted, move raises eyebrows
Mahatma Gandhi’s iconic statue in the parliament complex was shifted prematurely from its place facing the main gate to a space overlooking gate number 3 on Tuesday morning. The hurried shifting has raised eyebrows as the initial plan was to do so during the one-month gap between the first and the second part of the Budget Session that begins on January 29.
The shifting was planned to make space for the ongoing construction of the new Parliament building.
Officials in the Speaker Om Birla office were surprised at the hasty shifting. The space in front of the statue has been a preferred location for the Opposition lawmakers to protest against the government policies and proposed laws. During the last monsoon session, some Opposition lawmakers camped overnight in front of the statue to protest against the hurried passage of the farm bills.
Officials said the Public works Department, the government’s construction arm, carefully shifted the statue and placed it in a small lawn near the gate used exclusively by the Speaker to reach his office.
Also read | RT-PCR tests for MPs; Zero, Question hours back in Budget session
Officials added the Gandhi statue is eventually planned to installed just outside the current Parliament building, where that of late former Union home minister Govind Ballabh Pant currently stands. Pant’s statue is planned to be shifted to New Delhi Pant Marg named after him.
Gandhi’s 16-feet high bronze statue in a meditating posture, sculpted by Ram Sutar, was unveiled by then President Shanker Dayal Sharma on October 2, 1993.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Goan guitarist rebuilds collection of rare guitars he lost in fire two years ago
- Sebastian Almeida's collection now stands at 82 guitars, 20 more than what he last had when he lost it all in the fire.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CBI arrests its DSP, inspector in bribery scam within agency
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Solid partners off field': Modi's tweet to Australian PM after historic win
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Suvendu Adhikari's new challenge ahead of Bengal elections
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TRP scam: Mumbai court rejects bail plea of ex-BARC CEO
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccine Maitri: India dispatches Covishield to Bhutan, Maldives
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Like winning Olympic gold’: Kamala Harris' village gears up for her oath taking
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm laws: SC irked over criticism of court-appointed committee members
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TMC MP asks PM Modi to publish controversial book on Netaji, IMA
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Avian flu: 1,795 complaints of bird deaths in Mumbai, says BMC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
4 soldiers injured in Pakistani firing along LoC in J-K's Akhnoor sector
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Speeding BMW kills 2 cops in Chennai, driver held
- Raveendran, who was riding the bike, died on the spot while Karthik, the pillion rider, succumbed to his injuries at a government hospital around 11am, police said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India Innovation Index ranking out, Karnataka retains top spot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan names general envoy to Saudi Arabia as military seeks control of ties
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu in Chhattisgarh: 45 wild mynas die in Bijapur, samples to be tested
- The carcasses of the birds were found on Monday and Tuesday near a CRPF camp in Naimad area in the Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox