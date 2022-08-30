Ganesh Chaturthi at Idgah Maidan: Three-judge SC bench to begin hearing soon

Chief Justice of India UU Lalit formed a three-judge bench, comprising justices Indira Banerjee, AS Oka and MM Sundresh, to hear a petition challenging the Karnataka high court's order allowing hold Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at the Eidgah Maidan in Chamarajpet, Bengaluru.

The matter was mentioned before the CJI after Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia failed to reach a consensus on the issue.

Senior advocate Dushyant Dave then mentioned the matter before the CJI, demanding an immediate hearing.

The Basava Bommai-led BJP government in the southern state earlier informed the top court that it has allowed religious and cultural activities for a limited period from August 31.

The Waqf Board said it will ask the CJI for a bench on Tuesday itself. The Waqf Board plea was mentioned by senior advocate Kapil Sibal on Monday who sought an urgent hearing. He apprised the court about the order of a division bench of the Karnataka HC and said unnecessary tension will be created.

Sibal further said the division bench had negated a single-judge order within a day, allowing religious and cultural activities at the controversial playground.

In an interim order on August 25, a single-judge bench ad ordered that the ground should be used only to celebrate Muslim festivals and as a playground at other times. It also directed for status quo on the land.

The Idgah Maidan is at the centre of a controversy over its ownership between the Waqf Board and the city administrative body – the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). Earlier this month, it was declared to be the property of the revenue department earlier this month.

