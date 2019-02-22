Gang that looted 100 ATMs in seven states busted, one killed

A wanted man was shot dead in an encounter after a four-hour-long operation in Haryana’s Nuh district on Thursday, said police.The man was allegedly involved in around 100 incidents in which a gang targeted and looted ATMS in seven states across the country over the last two years.

The man was identified as 28-year-old Arshad Mohammad, a resident of Bisru village, some 37 kilometres from Nuh town. Police said he carried a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head and had 11 cases registered against him, including attempt to murder and robberies.

Police said they were on the trail of a man named Ikram, 38, who allegedly led the gang, over the last few days.

They claimed that they managed to corner Ikram and his three associates in Bisru village at around 8 am. They said Ikram and others shot at the police team, forcing them to retaliate. The “encounter” ended with the arrest of Ikram and two others, while Mohammad died of bullet injuries. A constable was also injured in the incident and is under treatment at a local hospital, said police.

Police said that upon questioning, Ikram and the others confessed to their involvement in lifting ATMS in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi-NCR. Six pistols, including three country-made pistols and 69 live cartridges were recovered from their possession, said police.

There was a reward of Rs 1 lakh on Ikram, the mastermind of the gang, said police.

The encounter happened on a day when the new superintendent of police (SP) Nuh Sangeeta Kalia took charge of the police district.

“They have made away with over Rs10 crore in the last two years. They have revealed how

they planned and executed their operation in other states,” said Kalia. “The gang consists of more than 20 members and we are investigating their involvement in other crimes as well. Mathura police had informed us on Wednesday that they have arrested one of their gang members and seized a truck which was on its way to Nuh after they broke open an ATM in the city. We are investigating and will get more details of the cases shortly.”

First Published: Feb 22, 2019 22:19 IST