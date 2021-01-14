Ganga Sagar Mela begins on Makar Sankranti in West Bengal

Pilgrims from across India began taking holy dips at the confluence of the Ganga and Bay of Bengal on Sagar Island in West Bengal on the occasion of Makar Sankranti on Thursday.

Officials said around 780,000 pilgrims had reached the island a day before Makar Sankranti on Wednesday. Last year, 1.5 million pilgrims had reached by this time for the Sagar Mela. The number has gone down because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Makar Sankranti is the first major Hindu festival in the Gregorian calendar celebrated on January 14. Over a million pilgrims are expected to take the holy dips between 6:02 am on January 14 and 6:02 am on January 15 at the mela.

The Calcutta High Court gave the go-ahead for the mela after the state government assured the court that adequate measures have been taken to avoid any spread of the coronavirus.

The government informed the court that fewer pilgrims would be taking the dip this year and chances of the virus spreading through water is less because it is saline and not stagnant

Ganga Sagar Mela is the second largest congregation of pilgrims in India after the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. In 2020, around five million pilgrims gathered for it.

For the first time, the government has made arrangements for live streaming (e-snan) of the mela. Pilgrims could also book online a tirtha samagri pack comprising Ganga Jal in a container, prasad, and the holy tika.

Officials said that till Wednesday 100,560 e-snan kits have been delivered to devotees. At least 35 counters have been set up at Sagar Island and Kolkata from where devotees can take e-snan kits.

At least 53,00,00 pilgrims have been screened at 13 entry points and around 23,000 rapid antigen tests have been done. “Announcements were being made in eight languages to make the people aware of the safety norms such as wearing masks and maintaining social distance,” said West Bengal minister Arup Biswas.