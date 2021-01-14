Ganga Sagar Mela begins on Makar Sankranti in West Bengal
Pilgrims from across India began taking holy dips at the confluence of the Ganga and Bay of Bengal on Sagar Island in West Bengal on the occasion of Makar Sankranti on Thursday.
Officials said around 780,000 pilgrims had reached the island a day before Makar Sankranti on Wednesday. Last year, 1.5 million pilgrims had reached by this time for the Sagar Mela. The number has gone down because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Makar Sankranti is the first major Hindu festival in the Gregorian calendar celebrated on January 14. Over a million pilgrims are expected to take the holy dips between 6:02 am on January 14 and 6:02 am on January 15 at the mela.
The Calcutta High Court gave the go-ahead for the mela after the state government assured the court that adequate measures have been taken to avoid any spread of the coronavirus.
The government informed the court that fewer pilgrims would be taking the dip this year and chances of the virus spreading through water is less because it is saline and not stagnant
Ganga Sagar Mela is the second largest congregation of pilgrims in India after the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. In 2020, around five million pilgrims gathered for it.
For the first time, the government has made arrangements for live streaming (e-snan) of the mela. Pilgrims could also book online a tirtha samagri pack comprising Ganga Jal in a container, prasad, and the holy tika.
Officials said that till Wednesday 100,560 e-snan kits have been delivered to devotees. At least 35 counters have been set up at Sagar Island and Kolkata from where devotees can take e-snan kits.
At least 53,00,00 pilgrims have been screened at 13 entry points and around 23,000 rapid antigen tests have been done. “Announcements were being made in eight languages to make the people aware of the safety norms such as wearing masks and maintaining social distance,” said West Bengal minister Arup Biswas.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joint commission meet with Nepal not right forum for taking up border row: India
- Nepal’s foreign ministry, while announcing the visit on Tuesday, said in a statement that the joint commission will discuss the gamut of bilateral relations, including the boundary issue, Covid-19 cooperation, infrastructure, connectivity, trade and transit.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stalker shoots dead woman, himself in Madhya Pradesh
- The victim and the stalker were declared dead on arrival at a hospital in Raisen.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from Hindustan Times: No foreign chief guest at Republic Day parade
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Air India launches weekly flight on new sector
- The inaugural flight took off from Chicago late on Wednesday night and is scheduled to land at the Hyderabad international airport by midnight on Thursday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi extends 14-day quarantine order till January 31 for UK returnees
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Activist Anna Hazare writes to PM seeking assurance on fixing MSP for farmers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India to start vaccine for Covid-19 supply with 20 million doses to neighbors
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IAF chief asked to compare India’s Tejas and China-Pak JF-17 jets. He responds
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jammu-Srinagar road blockage sparks scarcity of essential commodities in Kashmir
- Prices of many vegetables have doubled while Srinagar's biggest fruit and vegetable market at Parimpora has exhausted its stock.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Senior Hyderabad police officer to probe BHEL suicide case, Telangana tells SC
- The victim’s mother had approached the court seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in July 2020. In her petition, she highlighted instances to show unwillingness on the part of the police to follow leads to identify the culprits behind her daughter's tragic end.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Himachal Pradesh: Keylong shivers at minus 10.9 degrees Celsius
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand reports first case of new UK coronavirus strain
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The return of traffic congestion
- The firm’s traffic data is powered by 600 million connected devices ranging from cellphone carrier data to vehicular GPS data.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pan-India launch of Covid-19 vaccination programme at 10.30 am on Jan 16: PMO
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC-appointed panel on farm laws should have been truly independent: Sharad Pawar
- Sharad Pawar said it is not surprising that the farmers do not have faith in the Supreme Court appointed committee because all four members had supported the farm laws at some point of time.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox