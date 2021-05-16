Gangotri portals open amid strict Covid-19 protocols

A day after opening of the portals of the Yamunotri shrine, that of the Gangotri shrine opened on Saturday morning in Uttarkashi district in adherence to Covid-19 protocols.

The portals opened at 7.31 am in a ritualistic ceremony performed by the priests.

Media in-charge of the Char Dham Devasthanam Management Board, Harish Gaur said, “Due to the ongoing pandemic and related standard operating procedure for the Char Dham shrines, no devotees were present during the opening of portals by priests.”

“After opening the portals following all rituals, the first puja to Goddess Ganga was offered on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat during which president of Gangotri Temple Committee Suresh Semwal and other priests and committee members were present,” said Gaur.

State tourism minister Satpal Maharaj wished the devotees on the occasion and said, “As the Char Dham Yatra has been suspended due to the ongoing pandemic, no devotees were allowed to witness the auspicious ceremony. But as soon as the situation normalises, the yatra will be started.”

He also informed that the portals of Kedarnath and Badrinath shrines would open on May 17 and May 18 respectively after which the portals of all the four shrines under Char Dham would be opened.