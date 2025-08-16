Gangster Salman Tyagi found dead inside his cell in Delhi's Mandoli Jail

A gangster lodged in Delhi's Mandoli Jail was found dead inside his cell on Saturday, PTI reported, citing the police. An unidentified officer said that further investigation into Tyagi's death is underway.(Image for representation/Unsplash)

The police suspect that Salman Tyagi, lodged in Jail Number 15, died by suicide. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

An unidentified officer said that an investigation into Tyagi's death is underway.

Tyagi was facing several criminal cases, including those related to extortion and the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

According to a Times of India report, 25 heinous cases were registered against him. He was also known for shifting alliances within the Delhi-NCR underworld.

Salman Tyagi was previously associated with the Neeraj Bawania gang but more recently aligned himself with the Naresh Sethi–Kala Jathedi–Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate, according to the report.

The police said that even while in custody, Tyagi supposedly kept running his criminal network, extorting money from businessmen in Delhi using threats and violence.

Last year, the Delhi Police had arrested Salman Tyagi's relative, Mustafa Tyagi, who was wanted in a case of Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) for the last four years.

A resident of Tihar village, Mustafa Tyagi was arrested from Rajdhani Park in Nangloi in west Delhi. A semi-automatic pistol of .32 bore with three live cartridges was recovered from his possession.