Search
Sat, Aug 16, 2025
New Delhi oC

Gangster Salman Tyagi found dead inside his cell in Delhi's Mandoli Jail

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Aug 16, 2025 10:04 pm IST

Salman Tyagi was facing several criminal cases, including those related to extortion and the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

A gangster lodged in Delhi's Mandoli Jail was found dead inside his cell on Saturday, PTI reported, citing the police.

An unidentified officer said that further investigation into Tyagi's death is underway.(Image for representation/Unsplash)
An unidentified officer said that further investigation into Tyagi's death is underway.(Image for representation/Unsplash)

The police suspect that Salman Tyagi, lodged in Jail Number 15, died by suicide. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

An unidentified officer said that an investigation into Tyagi's death is underway.

Tyagi was facing several criminal cases, including those related to extortion and the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

According to a Times of India report, 25 heinous cases were registered against him. He was also known for shifting alliances within the Delhi-NCR underworld.

Salman Tyagi was previously associated with the Neeraj Bawania gang but more recently aligned himself with the Naresh Sethi–Kala Jathedi–Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate, according to the report.

The police said that even while in custody, Tyagi supposedly kept running his criminal network, extorting money from businessmen in Delhi using threats and violence.

Last year, the Delhi Police had arrested Salman Tyagi's relative, Mustafa Tyagi, who was wanted in a case of Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) for the last four years.

A resident of Tihar village, Mustafa Tyagi was arrested from Rajdhani Park in Nangloi in west Delhi. A semi-automatic pistol of .32 bore with three live cartridges was recovered from his possession.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Parliament Monsoon Session Live and India Tariff News on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Parliament Monsoon Session Live and India Tariff News on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Gangster Salman Tyagi found dead inside his cell in Delhi's Mandoli Jail
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On