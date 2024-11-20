New Delhi, A Uttar Pradesh-based criminal, who was also wanted in a case of firing outside a businessman's house here and demanding extortion from him, surrendered before a court here wearing a burqa, saying he feared Delhi Police might kill him in an encounter. Gangster surrenders before court wearing burqa, says Delhi Police might kill him in encounter

Sohail Khan, 25, a native of Bulandshahr, is suspected to be associated with the Bambiha-Kaushal Chaudhary gang which was allegedly involved in the firing incident outside a businessman's house in the Rani Bagh area of northwest Delhi on October 26.

The accused threw a note demanding ₹15 crore as extortion. They wrote the names of gangsters belonging to the Bambiha gang on it.

Sohail Khan was on the run and several police teams were after him, a senior police officer said.

Khan moved an application for surrender before the Patiala House court on Wednesday. He said in the application that he was not involved in the case and that the police might kill him in an encounter.

"On Wednesday, he entered into the court wearing a burqa to evade his arrest. He was also surrounded by a battery of lawyers," the officer said, requesting anonymity.

After his surrender before the court, he was arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell. The court sent him to seven days of police custody for further interrogations.

Two of the accused were also caught in the CCTV camera installed outside the businessman's house. Both the shooters were wearing helmets.

The police conducted a probe and managed to nab two of the accused Bilal Ansari and Shuheb , both from Bulandshahr within a week of the incident. One of them was also injured in the shooting by police team during their arrest.

The police said Sohail has more than half a dozen of cases of robbery and snatching registered against him in Delhi and the NCR.

The officer said the two accused Bilal and Shuheb who are in Tihar jail, will be taken into police custody for their encounter with Sohail.

The police said further probe was underway. PTI ALK

ALK TIR TIR

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.