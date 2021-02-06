IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Ganta Srinivasa Rao quits as MLA in protest against privatisation of Vizag Steel
Ganta Srinivasa Rao on Saturday sent his hand-written resignation letter to state assembly speaker Tammineni Sitaram in the afternoon. (HT PHOTO).
Ganta Srinivasa Rao on Saturday sent his hand-written resignation letter to state assembly speaker Tammineni Sitaram in the afternoon. (HT PHOTO).
india news

Ganta Srinivasa Rao quits as MLA in protest against privatisation of Vizag Steel

  • On Wednesday, the secretary of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Tuhin Kanta Pandey tweeted that the Cabinet Committee of Economic Affairs (CCEA), in its meeting on January 27, had cleared 100 per cent strategic disinvestment in RINL by completely privatising it.
READ FULL STORY
By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:49 PM IST

Former Andhra Pradesh minister and senior Telugu Desam Party legislator Ganta Srinivasa Rao on Saturday resigned from his assembly membership in protest against the Centre’s decision to privatise the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), better known as Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

Rao sent his hand-written resignation letter to state assembly speaker Tammineni Sitaram in the afternoon. Stating that he was tendering his resignation from the MLA’s post as a protest against the privatisation of RINL, he requested the speaker to accept it immediately.

On Wednesday, the secretary of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Tuhin Kanta Pandey tweeted that the Cabinet Committee of Economic Affairs (CCEA), in its meeting on January 27, had cleared 100 per cent strategic disinvestment in RINL by completely privatising it.

Within hours, Rao, who represents Visakhapatnam (north) assembly constituency, reacted strongly on the social media platform, opposing the privatisation of Vizag Steel, which has sentimental value for the four crore Telugu people.

He announced that he would soon form a non-political joint action committee to launch a massive agitation demanding that the Centre revoke its decision to privatise the steel plant.

Stating that he would fight tooth and nail to see that the steel plant did not go into the hands of private parties, the TDP leader demanded that all the MLAs and MPs of the state, cutting across the party lines, also resign from their posts to fight for the steel plant.

TDP president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu said it was the responsibility of chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to save the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. He accused the chief minister of sealing the mouths of his party MPs to prevent them from speaking against the privatisation of steel plant.

Naidu recalled that Visakhapatnam Steel Plant was established after a prolonged battle by the Telugus. “Over 30 people laid down their lives for this cause. Amaravati resident Amrita Rao's fast-unto-death had eventually won the steel plant back for AP in that landmark agitation. Lakhs of AP people had taken part in the steel plant agitation for several years,” he said.

Terming Visakha Steel as an everlasting right of Andhras, the TDP leader suspected that Jagan Reddy may be trying to take over the steel plant through backdoor means at a cheaper rate.

Union minister of state for finance Anurag Thakur, talking to the media in Hyderabad, defended the Centre’s decision to privatise the Vizag Steel Plant. “The decision was taken on the recommendations of NITI-Aayog. The government won’t disinvest in every public sector undertaking, but only in loss-making PSUs,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
Police personnel stand in a queue to receive their first dose of Covishield vaccine, during an inoculation drive against Covid-19 in Mirzapur.(PTI)
Police personnel stand in a queue to receive their first dose of Covishield vaccine, during an inoculation drive against Covid-19 in Mirzapur.(PTI)
india news

'Minimise vaccine wastage, increase pace': Centre sets new targets for states

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 08:29 PM IST
All states and UTs will have to complete first-round vaccination of healthcare workers by February 20.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI file photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI file photo)
india news

PM Modi to launch 'Asom Mala', lay foundation stone of two hospitals in Assam

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 08:21 PM IST
In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi, "I will be among the people of Assam tomorrow. At a programme in Dhekiajuli, Sonitpur district, the 'Asom Mala' programme will be launched, which will boost the state's road infrastructure. This initiative will contribute to Assam's economic progress and improve connectivity."
READ FULL STORY
Close
External affairs minister S Jaishankar expressed concern over how the ties between India and China will progress.(HT File Photo)
External affairs minister S Jaishankar expressed concern over how the ties between India and China will progress.(HT File Photo)
india news

25 countries in queue for 'Made in India' vaccine, says S Jaishankar

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 08:07 PM IST
He said there are three categories of countries which are keen to get the vaccine from India- poor, price sensitive nations and other countries which directly deal with pharmaceutical companies that make the antidote.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ganta Srinivasa Rao on Saturday sent his hand-written resignation letter to state assembly speaker Tammineni Sitaram in the afternoon. (HT PHOTO).
Ganta Srinivasa Rao on Saturday sent his hand-written resignation letter to state assembly speaker Tammineni Sitaram in the afternoon. (HT PHOTO).
india news

Ganta Srinivasa Rao quits as MLA in protest against privatisation of Vizag Steel

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:49 PM IST
  • On Wednesday, the secretary of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Tuhin Kanta Pandey tweeted that the Cabinet Committee of Economic Affairs (CCEA), in its meeting on January 27, had cleared 100 per cent strategic disinvestment in RINL by completely privatising it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
india news

Narrow escape: RPF saves disabled man trying to board running train

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:21 PM IST
The 28-second clip — which went viral on social media — showed the man was trying to board the running train while a fellow passenger was helping him to get inside the compartment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hafiz Saeed will have to undergo collective imprisonment of over 36 years in five terror financing cases at the Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore.(REUTERS)
Hafiz Saeed will have to undergo collective imprisonment of over 36 years in five terror financing cases at the Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore.(REUTERS)
india news

Delhi court issues non-bailable warrant against Hafiz Saeed for money laundering

By Neeraj Chauhan, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:36 PM IST
  • NBWs have also been issued against Kashmiri businessman Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali and two others in Jammu and Kashmir terror-funding case.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Image for representation. (Reuters file photo)
Image for representation. (Reuters file photo)
india news

No favour: J-K people demand compensation, apology after 4G internet restoration

By Ashiq Hussain, Srinagar
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 06:31 PM IST
  • "It is actually a moment to reflect how compensation can be sought from the cellular companies," said political analyst and author, Gowhar Geelani.
READ FULL STORY
Close
External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Saturday commented on the toolkit which was shared by Greta Thunberg on Twitter.(REUTERS)
External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Saturday commented on the toolkit which was shared by Greta Thunberg on Twitter.(REUTERS)
india news

'Toolkit revealed a lot': Jaishankar on document shared by Greta Thunberg

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:24 PM IST
Celebrities who commented on farmers protest obviously didn't know very much, foreign minister said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Saturday, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee in a counter challenge to Suvendu Adhikari said that the former minister would lose by 50,000 votes if he contests from any seat of Midnapore district. (AP PHOTO).
On Saturday, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee in a counter challenge to Suvendu Adhikari said that the former minister would lose by 50,000 votes if he contests from any seat of Midnapore district. (AP PHOTO).
india news

CM Mamata’s nephew Abhishek challenges Suvendu Adhikari on latter’s home turf

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 06:12 PM IST
  • Adhikari, a former minister and an ex-TMC leader switched over to the BJP at a rally addressed by Union home minister Amit Shah in the same district in December 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Security personnel at Ghazipur border during farmers protest against farm law, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
Security personnel at Ghazipur border during farmers protest against farm law, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
india news

3-hour-long 'chakka jam' ends peacefully. What's next?

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 05:52 PM IST
The protesters started their 'Delhi Chalo' movement in November 2020. On Saturday, Rakesh Tikait said the government has 'time' till October to repeal the farm laws.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Owner of Dilip Kumar's ancestral house Haji Lal Muhammad, said he would demand <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25 crore from the provincial government for the property as and when approached by the Peshawar administration.(HT File Photo)
Owner of Dilip Kumar's ancestral house Haji Lal Muhammad, said he would demand 25 crore from the provincial government for the property as and when approached by the Peshawar administration.(HT File Photo)
india news

Owner of actor Dilip Kumar's ancestral house in Pakistan refuses to sell it

PTI, Peshawar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 05:32 PM IST
The provincial government last month fixed the price of the four marla (101 square metre) house, declared as a national heritage, in Peshawar at 80.56 lakh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"And now Congress thinks exactly the opposite," Javadekar wrote on Twitter, accusing Tharoor of hypocrisy.(PTI)
"And now Congress thinks exactly the opposite," Javadekar wrote on Twitter, accusing Tharoor of hypocrisy.(PTI)
india news

News updates from HT: Javadekar, Tharoor spar on Twitter over farm laws

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:58 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prakash Javadekar and Shashi Tharoor on Saturday exchanged barbs on Twitter over farm reforms.
Prakash Javadekar and Shashi Tharoor on Saturday exchanged barbs on Twitter over farm reforms.
india news

Javadekar shares Tharoor's old tweet on farm laws; 'Misinformation,' says latter

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:40 PM IST
Shashi Tharoor said his old tweet didn't say or imply anything on the removal of MSP.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rich in biodiversity, the 344 sq km Wayanad wildlife sanctuary is a favourite habitat of elephants and tigers. Green activists have been questioning the fast depleting canopy of Wayanad, also a favourite get-away. (Vivek Nair/HT PHOTO).
Rich in biodiversity, the 344 sq km Wayanad wildlife sanctuary is a favourite habitat of elephants and tigers. Green activists have been questioning the fast depleting canopy of Wayanad, also a favourite get-away. (Vivek Nair/HT PHOTO).
india news

Centre’s notification on eco-sensitive zone triggers protests in Wayanad

By Ramesh Babu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:30 PM IST
  • People living in fringe areas of the forest say many human settlements will come under the zone and the new announcement will cripple their lives.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The new business initiative of IRCTC will enable the last mile connectivity to the travellers already using the services of IRCTC for train and flight tickets booking.(Amal KS/HT file photo. Representative image)
The new business initiative of IRCTC will enable the last mile connectivity to the travellers already using the services of IRCTC for train and flight tickets booking.(Amal KS/HT file photo. Representative image)
india news

IRCTC launches its online bus booking services

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:09 PM IST
The integration of this service over IRCTC Mobile-app is expected to be completed in the first week of March, which will enable the public to book bus tickets through Mobile too.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP