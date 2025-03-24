Gantry fall on Mumbai-Ahmedabad section prompts train cancellations, diversions

The Western Railway (WR) on Monday cancelled 25 long-distance trains and diverted or rescheduled 27 others after a segmental launching gantry for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail corridor, popularly known as the bullet train project, fell on tracks at Vatva around 11pm on Sunday. Officials said the downline train movement was impacted. (X/Representative)

National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) officials said the gantry accidentally skidded from its position while retracting after completing the launch of concrete girder. “We have deployed heavy machinery including cranes for restoration works,” said an official.

A second official said the downline train movement was impacted and restoration work was in full swing. “Single line movement for down trains using up line started at 12:56am... that has not been impacted.”

Trains such as 12833 Ahmedabad- Howrah, and 19483 Ahmedabad- Baurauni have been rescheduled while 12931 Mumbai-Ahmedabad Double Decker train, 19033 Gujarat Queen, and 22953 Gujarat Express were among those cancelled.