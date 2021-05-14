Gap between Covishield doses increased to 12-16 weeks: What experts say
India on Thursday accepted the recommendation of the government's expert panel and increased the gap between two doses of Covishield to 12 to 16 weeks. This was the second time the gap was revised since January when the country rolled out its vaccination drive. Amid attack from the opposition that this is a move to cover up the present vaccine shortage of the country, White House chief medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci told news agency ANI that this is a reasonable thing to do.
"Dramatically ramping up COVID-19 vaccination drive is key to ending the crisis in India and extending the gap between two doses of Covishield is a reasonable approach," White House chief medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci told ANI in an exclusive interview on Thursday.
Watch: 'Extended gap between 2 doses of Covishield reasonable approach': Dr Fauci