‘Gau bhakt’ society key to ending cow slaughter, says RSS chief

To stop cow slaughter, it is necessary to make society devoted to cows, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Tuesday, adding that he wished for a Ram Temple-style fervour for the purpose. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (Shashank Parade/PTI Photo)

“To stop cow slaughter, it is necessary to make society a ‘gau bhakt’,” Bhagwat said, while addressing a gathering of seers and invitees at the 452nd birth anniversary of Malok Das ji Maharaj at Malook Peeth in Vrindavan.

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Bhagwat compared Ram temple construction and ‘feeling’ for cows Referring to the landmark Supreme Court judgment on November 9, 2019, that paved the way for the construction of the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, Bhagwat said: “Ram Mandir did not come up between 2014 and 2019. It came after 2019. The Supreme Court, which used to say that they have many important matters to take up other than Ram Mandir issue, gave a decision in favour of Ram temple construction when “jan-bhavna” (wish of the masses) became strong.”

He added: “Similarly, the same feeling should be visible for the cows and once it becomes the wish of the masses, it will happen on its own. System cannot find the solution by itself. If there is a red light but not followed by masses, it is of no use but once masses agree to follow it and stop, the red light will be effective.”

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A “bhoomi pujan” ritual at the temple construction site was held in August 2020 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, followed by a “pran pratishtha” ceremony in January 2024.

Calling for a national ban, the RSS chief said: “Those in power at present wish to ban cow slaughter and I am personally aware of it, but before taking this brave step, they have to face many issues. They should discuss and raise this issue among masses.”

He said the RSS had been making efforts for the ban since 1952, adding that they had forwarded a letter signed by two crore Indians to the President of India.

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“The Sangh continues to be associated with the issue and is making every effort for a movement for mass awareness to provide the status of ‘mother’ for the cow...”

To be sure, most of the states have and imposed restrictions or prohibitions on cow slaughter. The Allahabad High Court had recently suggested the Centre should declare the cow a “protected national animal”.