‘Souls of those who diedfor temple now at peace’: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Ayodhya : Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said those who sacrificed their lives for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya must be at peace now as the hoisting of the saffron flag atop the shrine marked the formal completion of its construction. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat, greets during the Dwajarohan Utsav at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir, in Ayodhya on Tuesday. (ANI)

Describing the flag hoisting ceremony as a day of great significance, Bhagwat named a number of leaders who were associated with the Ram Temple movement.

“Today is a day of great significance for all of us..today, the classical process of temple construction is complete, and the flag has been hoisted. It is a historic and deeply fulfilling moment; a day of fulfilment and reaffirmation of the resolve passed down by our ancestors,” he said.

“Ashok Singhal Ji must have truly found peace today. Mahant Ramchandra Das ji Maharaj, Dalmia ji, and innumerable saints, householders, and students have persevered and sacrificed. Those who could not witness this moment also longed for this temple, which has now been realised,” Bhagwat said and added that those who worked in the background every day also dreamt of Ram Mandir.

He was referring to late Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leaders Ashok Singhal and Vishnu Hari Dalmia, and Mahant Ramchandra Das Paramhans, head of the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas, who played an important role in the Ram Mandir movement.

“The flag of Ram Rajya, which once flew in Ayodhya, spreading peace and joy across the world, has now risen again to its rightful pinnacle,” Bhagwat said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi ceremonially hoisted the saffron flag atop the Ram Temple in Ayodhya in the presence of Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel and chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

“We have witnessed this in our own lifetime. This flag is a symbol of dharma. Just as it took time to hoist it so high, it took decades to build this temple. Even if we set aside five centuries of longing, the last 30 years involved tireless effort,” Bhagwat said.

“Through this temple, we have elevated the values that safeguard the well-being of the entire world. The saffron colour of the flag represents dharma itself,” the RSS chief said.

He explained that the Kovidara tree symbol on the flag was rooted in the traditions of the Raghukul, which refers to the Raghu dynasty to which Lord Ram belonged. He also said that the Kovindara resembles the Kachnar tree and that it combines qualities of the Mandar and Parijat trees.

“Trees stand in the sun, provide shade, bear fruit, and share it with others...If we are to live such a life, we must remain committed to righteousness, even amidst adversity, scarcity, or a world consumed by selfishness,” he added.

Bhagwat highlighted that the Kachnar tree was medicinal and edible, symbolising a life of usefulness and virtue. Similarly, the Sun represented brilliance and unwavering determination, he added.

“It is a chariot, with a single wheel, no clear path, seven horses, reins held by a serpent, and a charioteer without legs, yet it traverses the sky from east to west every day, tirelessly achieving its purpose. Accomplishment comes through self-reliance,” said Bhagwat.

Reflecting on history, he noted that the Hindu society demonstrated resilience over five centuries of struggle.

“Truth is eternal, represented by Omkar. We must establish an India that shares this truth with the world. Our resolve has borne fruit. The work of creating an India that spreads dharma, knowledge, shelter, and positive outcomes globally has begun. Keeping this symbol in mind, we must work together, continuously, even in adversity,” the RSS chief said.

“Ram Lalla is present among us. Drawing inspiration from Him, we must accelerate our work.”