New India neither fears nor bows down to terrorism: PM Modi in Kurukshetra

The entire world saw that the new India neither fears nor bows down to terrorism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday at an event in Kurukshetra, while referring to Operation Sindoor. Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a programme organised to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, in Kurukshetra. (X/NarendraModi)

Modi said that while India desires peace, it will not compromise on its security, citing Operation Sindoor as a prime example.

“We speak to the world about universal brotherhood, and we also protect our borders. We seek peace, but we do not compromise on our security," the prime minister said while addressing a special programme in the city to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru.

"Operation Sindoor is the biggest example of this. New India neither fears nor stops, and it does not bend before terrorism. Today’s India is moving forward with full strength, with courage and clarity,” he added.

Modi also recalled his visit to Ayodhya earlier in the day and referred to the day as "a wonderful confluence of India's heritage".

"This morning, I was in Ayodhya, the city of Ramayana and now I am here in Kurukshetra, the city of the Gita. We are all here paying homage to Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji on his 350th martyrdom day. I respectfully bow to all the saints and respected Sangat present among us at this event," he said, according to ANI.

Operation Sindoor



India launched Operation Sindoor in May, which marked New Delhi’s direct military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed.

India launched the operation in the early hours of May 7 and struck terror and military installations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) before the ceasefire on May 10. The clash involved fighter jets, missiles, armed drones, and a fierce artillery duel.